Nicole Kidman is the spitting image of teen daughter in ethereal gown for star-studded night

Nicole Kidman is truly Sunday Rose's mom as she looked identical to the 16-year-old model at the TIME Women of the Year Gala in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening.

The Babygirl actress oozed elegance in a blush-hued tulle ball gown that featured a strapless design and voluminous mesh silhouette. The frilly number was adorned with lace trim detailing on the hem.

Nicole styled her luscious blonde locks into soft waves with a middle parting while her makeup perfectly matched her gown with a pinch of blush, a natural shimmery eye, and a glossy pink lip.

The 57-year-old opted for sleek minimalism as she left her décolletage bare while accessorizing with a single dainty black bracelet. The glitzy evening, which celebrated 13 performers, athletes, activists, and trailblazers, was hosted at the West Hollywood Edition hotel.

Nicole's youthful look made the star the spitting image of her fashion mogul daughter Sunday Rose. Nicole and her husband, Keith Urban, tied the knot back in 2006 and welcomed Sunday Rose two years later.

Sunday Rose has been busy making her mark on the modeling industry as she secured a campaign deal with Italian luxury fashion house Miu Miu at the beginning of the year.

Keith's daughter was announced alongside Joey King and Liu Haocun as the faces of the brand's Spring/Summer 2025 'Duets' campaign. In the advertisement, Sunday was captured sitting gracefully in a chair with an oversized Miu Miu handbag resting delicately in front of her legs. The teenager donned a beige coat layered over a red zip-up sweater and a stunning white dress.

The budding model also made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week in October last year as she graced Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2025 show.

At the beginning of the year, the teenager was spotted alongside her mom at W Magazine’s 'Best Performances' party at Chateau Marmont on Sunset Boulevard. Sunday donned a pale blue bralette and matching shorts embellished with shimmering intricate sequins courtesy of Miu Miu. The chic look was completed with a blazer and combat boots while Sunday carried the brand's silver matelassé handbag.

Meanwhile, her mom oozed luxury in a gray blazer and navy pants layered over a brown jumper adorned with a denim collar. The stylish look was teamed with a pair of burgundy heels.

Nicole was joined by Olivia Munn at Tuesday's star-studded event. The Predator actress looked incredible in a dove gray sculptural gown adorned with sharp accents. The strapless garment featured a figure-hugging silhouette and was teamed with a pair of diamond-encrusted chandelier earrings.

Olivia's glossy raven tresses were slicked back into an elegant updo while her makeup oozed soft glamor with a brown smokey eye, a contoured cheek, and a nude lip.