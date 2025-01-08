Nicole Kidman leads the best dressed in backless gown at star studded gala

Hollywood’s biggest stars stepped out in style for the National Board of Review Awards Gala, bringing glamour, elegance, and a touch of drama to the red carpet. Nicole Kidman, known for her impeccable style, stole the show in a sleek black gown, leading a dazzling lineup of A-listers dressed to impress. From dramatic silhouettes to ethereal elegance, here’s who made the best-dressed list at this year’s prestigious event.

© Getty Images for National Board Nicole Kidman Nicole turned heads in a striking black velvet Gautier gown with a sultry open back adorned with pearl detailing. The Oscar-winner kept her look effortlessly chic, styling her hair in a soft side ponytail while minimal yet timeless jewelry complemented the sophisticated ensemble. With her signature poise and grace, Nicole once again proved why she remains a red carpet icon.

© Getty Images for National Board Elle Fanning Elle embraced Old Hollywood glamour with a delicate pastel gown that exuded fairy-tale charm. The actress stunned in a sheer, tiered dress with ruffled details, paired with a lilac bow-adorned bustier that added a playful touch. She completed her look with a soft pink faux-fur stole, delicate heels, and a bejeweled bracelet, capturing a dreamy, vintage aesthetic.

© Getty Images for National Board Michelle Yeoh Michelle exuded understated glamour in a black sequined gown featuring a sheer, layered design. The Everything Everywhere All At Once star elevated her look with emerald drop earrings, an elegant side-swept hairstyle, and sleek black pointed heels. The timeless black gown shimmered under the lights, adding just the right amount of sparkle.

© Getty Images for National Board Cynthia Erivo Cynthia delivered a show-stopping moment in a voluminous dark-grey ball gown, proving once again that she’s never one to shy away from making a statement. The dramatic textured fabric and structured silhouette gave the look a regal edge, while her intricately detailed nails and stacked rings added an unexpected element of cool-girl glamour.