Sarah Jessica Parker stuns in figure-hugging dress paired with iconic bag during Milan Fashion Week

Sarah Jessica Parker unleashed her inner Carrie Bradshaw on Wednesday as she attended Fendi's Fall/Winter 2025 show at Milan Fashion Week.

The 59-year-old oozed elegance in a knitted brown dress that was adorned with ribbed detailing. The garment was layered beneath a longline khaki blazer coat that boasted a flared silhouette hemline.

© Getty Images Sarah Jessica Parker attended the Fendi Fall/Winter 2025 show during Milan Fashion Week

Sarah teamed her muted-toned ensemble with a pair of buttery leather black boots while her luscious blonde locks were left down and styled into soft waves.

The actress opted for soft glam makeup with a bronze smokey eye, a pinch of peachy blush for a radiant complexion, and a nude stained lip.

© Getty Images The actress wore Fendi's signature Bageutte bag

However, what stole the limelight on the front row was Sarah's familiar bejewelled Fendi bag. The accessory is none other than the Italian fashion house's iconic Fendi Baguette, chosen by the star in a stunning blush pink hue.

The It-bag was embellished with rose gold and orange crystals set against the pink leather. The coveted accessory boasts a structured, rounded rectangular silhouette adorned with a gold hardware logo clasp and features a practical peony strap.

Sarah effortlessly slung the bag round her torso in a crossbody style, with the look being all too familiar due to the bag's prominence in Sex and the City. "It's not a bag," her beloved character Carrie Bradshaw said in the season three episode titled What Goes Around Comes Around. "It's a Baguette," she affirmed.

© Getty Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City

The artistic director, Silvia Venturini Fendi, first created the bag in 1997 and it made its runway debut in Fendi’s autumn/winter 1997 show before going on sale in 1998. Similar iterations are still available on the market and retail between $2,850 and $9,000

Nostalgia was clearly in the air as Silvia opened the 100th anniversary show with a flashback to 1966 when Karl Lagerfeld asked the then six-year-old to grace the runway in an equestrian ensemble. Silvia echoed the iconic moment by having her grandchildren, Tazio and Dardo, don replicas of the outfit while opening the show.

© Getty Images Fendi Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show

The fashion house's fall ready-to-wear runway blended mohair knits, cashmere polos, and shearling fur coats, with '20s-inspired drop waist gowns embroidered with lace hemlines.

The style mogul attended the Saturday Night Live's 50th Anniversary Special with her husband, Matthew Broderick, earlier this month. Sarah stunned in a bodycon midi dress embellished with silver rhinestones. The garment featured black piping and was layered beneath a tailored black coat.

The chic look was completed with matching pointed-toe heels and a glittery handbag.