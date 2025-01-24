Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sarah Jessica Parker channels Carrie Bradshaw with bold fashion choice at Sundance
Digital Cover fashion© Variety via Getty Images

Carrie Bradshaw's style has become a trend of its own

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
2 minutes ago
Sarah Jessica Parker made an appearance at the Sundance Film Festival in a look that was clearly inspired by her Sex And The City character Carrie Bradshaw.And after 27 years as the iconic journalist with a unique closet, it's no surprise.

In a grey voluminous dress with ruffle-detailing on the skirt, Sarah Jessica paired the dress with a knitted cardigan, navy blue parka and knee high bright purple boots, emulating Carrie's look to perfection as she attended the premiere of her documentary, The Librarians.

Sarah Jessica Parker walks along Main Street during the 2025 Sundance Film Festival on January 24, 2025 in Park City, Utah© GC Images
Sarah Jessica walks along Main Street during the 2025 Sundance Film Festival

The documentary follows a group of librarians, dubbed FReadom Fighters, who have resisted book bans in Texas, Florida and beyond. 

"I have great concerns about what happens to these public institutions," Sarah Jessica told Variety.

"I think they're the gateway for safety and understanding, for families actually coming together, for families who feel very different than ourselves and finding a bridge, and I have enormous faith that if we allow our librarians to do their job, and for people to calm down and listen, we have an opportunity to be wonderfully different people."

Sarah Jessica Parker walks along Main Street during the 2025 Sundance Film Festival on January 24, 2025© GC Images
Sarah Jessica is the producer of a new film The Librarians

As well as an actress and producer, Sarah launched her own book club and a publishing company. She was also recently appointed to the judges panel of the prestigious U.K. literary award, the Booker Prize.

Sarah found fame in 1998 when Sex And The City first aired and in the decades since Carrie's fashion has become a sartorial trend of its own.

Carrie Bradshaw wears a vibrant pink sequined top with a voluminous magenta tulle skirt. She layers a plaid, oversized coat for contrast. Accessories include a bright pink fascinator, oversized earrings, a tan woven purse, and hot pink strappy heels. She holds a book, exuding confidence and signature bold style.© XNY/Star Max
Sarah Jessica in character as Carrie Bradshaw

The show returned as the spin-off And Just Like That… in 2022 and fans have loved to see how Carrie's style has subtly changed as the character became older while also calling back to the original.

In October 2024 Sarah Jessica was spotted on the set of the show in New York City vibrant pink sequinned top, paired with a voluminous deep magenta tulle skirt that was a call back to Carrie's baby pink tutu from the opening credits sequence.

Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted filming for 'And Just Like That' in NYC© Getty
Sarah Jessica has played Carrie for almost 30 years

Weeks earlier the actress hit the streets of Queens in a classic Carrie outfit, rocking an azure chunky knit jumper with a rounded neckline and voluminous sleeves, paired with a plaid skirt in vibrant shades of red, violet and soft beige layered over the actress’ blue stockings and a pair of cream-coloured pumps with flat bow detailing.

