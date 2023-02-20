Goldie Hawn's famous family enjoy a trip to NYC to support grandson Ryder The Hollywood star is a doting mom and grandmother

Goldie Hawn loves nothing more than spending time with her family - and they are all incredibly supportive of each other!

The Hollywood star and her partner Kurt Russell have jetted off to New York City this week to go and visit their grandson, Ryder Robson.

Ryder - who is the son of Kate Hudson and her ex Chris Robinson - moved from LA to the Big Apple in September to study at New York University, and will no doubt have been thrilled to see his loved ones.

Also on the trip was proud mom Kate and her fiancé Danny Fujikawa, along with their three-year-old daughter Rani Rose, who were pictured lining up to visit The Whitney in Chelsea, in photos obtained by Mail Online.

Goldie and Kurt are very close to all their grandchildren, and lived just a block away from Ryder and his siblings.

Goldie gushed to Australian Women's Weekly last October that she believes "A good family is the answer to happiness", sweetly adding that "being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important".

Goldie Hawn is incredibly close to her grandchildren

As well as Ryder and Rani, Kate is also mom to Bingham, ten, who she shares with ex Matt Bellamy.

Matt has a strong bond with Ryder, and just before he headed off to NYC, he paid tribute to him on social media after watching his band perform in LA. The Muse star wrote: "@mr.ryderrobinson killing it with @thecodependence at @themintla tonight. He's off to @nyuniversity next week, can't believe it. Very proud of my boy!"

Goldie with only daughter Kate Hudson

Kate previously opened up about her relationship with her exes, revealing that she felt very lucky with such a supportive setup.

She told Women's Health in 2021 while discussing the blended family: "One thing that Matt said to me, which I loved, is, 'I just want to make sure that Bing feels like he's gaining something, not losing something.' I think it's even bonded us closer — me, Matt, Elle and Danny - because we have to trust that we're protecting each other." "I'm really lucky. I've got lots of dads," the Almost Famous star added. "I trust them."

