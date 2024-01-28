Goldie Hawn makes very rare appearance in the chicest figure-hugging outfit for star-studded night out – see photo

Goldie Hawn is living life and living large, and it looks like she's currently in New York City and taking in a show with a star-studded group.

The 78-year-old beloved actress was spotted just before the weekend at the Hayes Theater on Broadway, catching a performance of the new dramatic play Appropriate.

The play made its Broadway debut back in November and stars Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning, and Corey Stoll, all of whom appeared in a photo from behind-the-scenes with Goldie.

© Instagram Goldie attended a performance of "Appropriate" on Broadway with Brad Goreski and Demi Moore

Celebrity stylist Brad Goreski shared a snapshot after the performance as he went backstage to meet the cast, and with him were the Private Benjamin star, Demi Moore, and her tiny little dog, Pilaf.

Brad wrote: "Last night was one of those magical New York evenings when you go to the theater and experience a show that is so electric it stays with you! @mssarahcatharinepaulson, @ellefanning & #coreystoll are so incredible in 'Appropriate' I was blown away.

"Brenden Jacobs Jenkins' writing is masterful and this cast is just outstanding. If you can get a ticket to this show go! It's just wow!"

© Getty Images The play stars Elle Fanning, Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll, and more and opened in November 2023

Goldie herself looked spectacular, keeping things simple and chic in a figure-hugging black sweater with a pair of pants and a chain with a bejeweled pendant that shone through.

On the family front, the Oscar-winning star is eagerly awaiting the arrival of her seventh grandchild through her son Wyatt Russell and his wife Meredith Hagner, and even attended her daughter-in-law's baby shower last week to celebrate.

The couple are due to welcome their second son in February and are already the parents of Buddy Prine Russell, who turned three over the holidays. Check out a recap of the family so far below...

During a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Wyatt and his dad Kurt Russell, who starred together in the series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, talked about the joys of parenting.

He also brought up the duality of celebrating his son's birthday, which happens to fall the day after Christmas, saying: "We do Christmas, 25th – we wake up, we do the Christmas. It's nuts. It's a disaster most of the day. It's great most of the day."

But when it came to celebrate Buddy's birthday the next day, after a tiring day of holiday activities, while his parents tried to be enthusiastic, the toddler wasn't having it. "[He] goes to sleep, wakes up. Mer and I are like, 'Buddy, it's your birthday!' Like, 'Gotta get excited.'

© Instagram The actress attended her daughter-in-law Meredith's baby shower

"And he goes – and he's 3 – he goes, 'Ugh! Not now!'"

As they broke down laughing, the Black Mirror star added: "We're like, 'You got it! That's the right answer! You're learning well.' Like, no one wants to celebrate your birthday."

Kurt, 72, celebrated the idea of being a grandfather with his longtime partner of four decades Goldie, saying: "It's fun to watch, it really is, with all of our kids – with Ollie and Kate's kids, and Uncle Boston comes over to everybody's house. We are very fortunate."

© Getty Images Wyatt and Meredith will welcome their second son, already the parents of three-year-old Buddy

Wyatt's half-siblings include Kate Hudson, who is a mom-of-three, Oliver Hudson, who is a dad-of-three, and Boston Russell, the only one of the family to eschew the spotlight.

