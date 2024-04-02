Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes can't keep their hands off each other for glam new red carpet appearance

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are continuing to put their love front and center, showcasing their adoration for one another during their latest red carpet appearance.

The couple returned to the iHeartRadio carpet for the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on Monday, April 1, following their public debut as a couple in December at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball.

Amy, 51, looked stunning in a pastel green bodycon dress with ruched detailing, spaghetti straps, and lace inlay in the bodice that exposed a bit of her toned abs. She wore clear heels and styled her hair into a topknot.

T.J., 46, wore a classic charcoal gray suit with a white button down and an olive green tie, and couldn't keep his hands off his lady love, holding her close as they posed for pictures.

The former Good Morning America anchors were seen laughing up a storm as they coyly interacted with each other, walking hand-in-hand and happily smiling and interacting with other celebrities on the carpet.

The pair recorded the latest episode of their Amy & T.J. podcast while in Hollywood for the awards right after the show, even staying in their red carpet looks for their conversation.

© Getty Images Amy and T.J. hit up the iHeartRadio Music Awards

In one part of the conversation, they brought up Tori Spelling, who was also an attendee, and suffered an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction just before hitting up the carpet (in this case, the canary yellow carpet) herself.

"She had had a fashion emergency earlier," Amy revealed during their conversation. "Somehow the dress she was supposed to wear got misplaced."

She painted a picture of the ensuing small commotion that caused, recalling: "Some of her reps came running into the room, saying, 'Does anyone have a dress that Tori Spelling can borrow?'"

© Getty Images The couple made their public debut at another iHeart event, December's Jingle Ball

T.J. seemed quite surprised, unaware that the incident actually involved the Beverly Hills, 90210 star. Amy continued: "She somehow found a pair of pants from someone and a top from her daughter."

"And she made it all work, and she was blinged out with really cool jewelry, and yes, I realized I had none. So she was offering me some of her rings, it was very sweet. So that was all happening behind the scenes."

Amy took the opportunity to gush over the actress for a bit, having grown up a fan of 90210. "Oh my gosh! Please, 90210? When I was coming up, she was like everything!" she said, with T.J. calling it one of those "surreal moments."

© Getty Images They couldn't keep their hands off each other on the carpet

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball served as the major public debut for the couple, who made headlines after their relationship went public while in the midst of divorcing their former spouses (who are now dating each other).

Following the scandal that ensued in December 2022, the two were let go from their ABC News jobs on December 5th, and maintained a low public profile for months after.

© Getty Images Amy even recalled Tori Spelling's wardrobe malfunction ahead of the carpet

They made their return to social media in August 2023 and went official with their romance, finally cementing their love story with the launch of the iHeart podcast Amy & T.J. on December 5th 2023, exactly one year after they left ABC.

