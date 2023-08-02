Amy Robach looks radiant in gorgeous baby shower photo

Amy Robach has refrained from posting on social media ever since her relationship with GMA3 co-anchor, T.J. Holmes came to light at the end of last year.

However, the ousted TV star made a rare appearance over the weekend, and she looked radiant in white for a gorgeous photo taken at a baby shower. The 50-year-old attended an intimate gathering to celebrate the impending birth of her friend, Tatiana Imamura-Hogan's baby and she was positively glowing as she was captured in a rare photo shared on Instagram.

WATCH: Amy Robach's rise to fame

Amy looked gorgeous in a flowing dress that boasted a square neckline and spaghetti straps. She wore her blonde hair down and appeared to keep her makeup to a minimum, letting her natural beauty shine through.

The former GMA3 star appeared to attend the party without T.J. – but their relationship looks to be stronger than ever. Last month, they were spotted at a realty company where they reportedly spent an hour chatting to a real estate agent, according to the Daily Mail.

They have also been seen packing on the PDA during various outings in Manhattan, as well as enjoying romantic vacations together, including a trip to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, in February, where T.J. couldn't keep his hands off a bikini-clad, Amy.

© Instagram/Tatiana Imamura-Hogan Amy Robach looked radiant at the baby shower

While their relationship is going well, the couple has yet to make a return to TV after they were fired from GMA3 following their affair. Both parties were in 12-year marriages. Amy has now divorced Melrose Place actor, Andrew Shue, and T.J. is also divorcing Marilee Fiebig, who is the mother of his youngest child, Sabine.

On January 27, a statement from an ABC spokesman announcing Amy and T.J.'s departure was released. It read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

© Backgrid Amy and T.J. were photographed enjoying a passionate kiss in NYC last month

The spokesperson added: "A decision for new co-hosts [of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later." Amy and T.J.'s replacements on GMA3 were announced recently. ABC revealed that Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan would be taking their place alongside regular co-anchor, Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

The news was shared with the members of the ABC News team by President Kim Godwin via an official memo, instituting stability to the network's shows. "I know these programs – and our viewers at home – will be well-served by all of their collective talents," she stated.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes reportedly grew close while marathon training

The show further announced that Gio Benitez, another ABC correspondent who has been a frequent face on the network, has officially been named one of the co-hosts of the weekend show.

While Gio, 37, has hosted several iterations of GMA Weekends, it has never been in an official capacity, and he will in this instance be stepping in for Eva. His regular spot will see him beside previous anchors Janai Norman and Whit Johnson, also longtime ABC News staples.

© Getty Amy Robach was married to Andrew Shue for 12 years

It's the first significant line-up change for the network's long-running news show since Amy and T.J.'s relationship went public in November 2022 and caused a media scandal for the network.