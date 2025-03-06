Cat Deeley proves polka dots are so in vogue - just look at her sheer blouse

Polka dots and Cat Deeley are becoming something of a perfect pairing. A few weeks ago, she wore a retro-style polka dot dress from M&S and for the super swanky NTA's, she chose a stunning black and white polka dot Zimmerman gown. Sensing a pattern? I am - and Cat's latest This Morning outfit is on the same theme. We're talking polka dots, we're talking classic shapes, we're talking a brilliant buy.

Heading up Thursday's edition of the ITV show with Ben Shepherd, Cat was giving me everything I want in an outfit for right now. Is there a better combination than a fancy blouse and jeans? For me, there isn't. The 48-year-old wore a polka dot blouse from LK Bennett, which she paired with flared wide-leg jeans and her signature glowy makeup and glossy hair.

© Instagram Cat Deeley looked chic in her stunning outfit

Made from recycled viscose crepe satin in a navy and white spotty design, Cat's blouse features a waterfall ruffle drape at front and comes with a removable slip, great for preserving your modesty! It features gold metal ball buttons and is cut to a classic shape, so take your usual size or size up if you prefer a more flowy, billowy aesthetic.

At £149, it's an investment piece you'll wear forever. As Cat proves, it looks super chic with jeans and it'll transition perfectly to a more tailored, smart look with wide leg trousers for the office or a smart pencil skirt. Similar styles are all over the high street, including a £56 Navy Spot Blouse at JD Williams and this bargain £14.50 Polka Dot Blouse from Debenhams.

I absolutely love Cat's wide leg jeans too, which are a more laid back vibe than an indigo denim or a slim cut. Hers are the Extra Wide High Rise jeans from Paige, in a light denim wash. You'll find plenty of similar shape jeans on the high street, including H&M's Wide Leg Jeans for £27.99. These come in a range of denim washes, including light like Cat's and down to black too. And I absolutely love Boden's High Rise Jeans, with a similarly wide leg and vintage-wash.

She's added a Mango belt, a styling trick Cat uses often to elevate her separates and it's a great - and cheap - lesson for us all.

Cat's high street blouse divided opinion

Earlier in the week, Cat's frou-frou floral pussybow blouse divided opinion here at the HELLO! office. While some of us loved the OTT ruffles and puffed sleeves, others found Cat's & Other Stories blouse a little too much.

Either way, the mum-of-two styled it in her usual stunning way with Nadine Merabi wide leg trousers in white and a pair of gold strappy high heels.