Geri Halliwell-Horner is a vision in all-white at star-studded Dior show in Scotland

Geri Halliwell-Horner was one of the many high-profile celebrities spotted at the Dior fashion show on Monday night.

The 51-year-old Spice Girls star looked elegant in an all-white ensemble as she headed to Drummond Castle in Perthshire, which saw the fashion giant unveil its 2025 Cruise collection.

© Getty Geri Halliwell-Horner at the Dior Cruise 2025 at Drummond Castle on Monday

The chic outfit consisted of a boxy jacket with an embellished neckline that she wore over a turtleneck and a long A-line skirt. She also added height to her petite frame with off-white suede butterfly heels.

With her iconic red locks worn up and away from her face, the mum-of-two accentuated her pretty facial features with bronzed eyeshadow, lashings of black mascara and a touch of lippy. To amp up the glamour, Geri rocked a statement chunky gold necklace and delicate pearl earrings.

She was among the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Rosamund Pike, Emma Raducanu, Anya Taylor-Joy and Maisie Williams. This wasn't the first time Dior hosted such a grand event in Scotland.

© Getty The Spice Girls star stunned in all-white

In 1955, Christian Dior hosted two fashion shows in the country: one at the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire and another at the Central Hotel in Glasgow.

Geri's appearance comes shortly after the former singer was seen with her husband Christian Horner and their son Monty at the Stratford Racecourse over the weekend.

Dressed for the day's outing, Geri stuck to her all-white wardrobe, rocking a pair of white skinny jeans with a cream knitted blouse and a matching oversized cardigan with large marble-effect buttons.

© Arnold Jerocki The former singer looked beautiful

The red-haired beauty was seen looking ecstatic as she watched her horse, Lift Me Up (named after one of her solo songs), take the lead in one of the races.

At one point, Geri was seen jumping in the air as her son Monty looked on in delight. Both she and husband Christian, 50, also hugged whilst soaking up the atmosphere.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Geri and Christian Horner's blended 'modern' family

In recent years, the pop star overhauled her image, switching to wearing an entirely white and cream wardrobe. Geri previously told The Sunday Times Style that her choice to only wear one shade is the same as a CEO wearing a suit every day.

"There's a power in covering up," she said. "I didn't realise that. I don’t need to overshare."

In the photoshoot that accompanied the lengthy interview, Geri, of course, wore exclusively white shades, with it being noted she "refused" to wear anything other than white, cream or ecru.