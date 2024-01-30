Geri Halliwell-Horner wows with toned legs in most daring photo to date

Geri Halliwell-Horner has of late been known for her more demure fashion sense, but as she posed on the cover of Perfect magazine, the star showed she still has the risqué fashion sense that saw her wow in her iconic Union Jack mini-dress.

In a photo that was shot for the front cover, Geri was all bundled up in a fabric that resembled a comfy blanket – perfect for the cooler January weather. However, despite being all covered up, the 51-year-old demonstrated a more daring side as she poked one of her legs out, wearing nothing except a black stiletto heel.

Geri looked stunning in the daring image View post on Instagram

A caption on the post: "THE 100 CLUB. GERI HALLIWELL HORNER photographed by @bailey_studio. @gerihalliwellhorner talks to Perfect about where she feels at home. She loves being near the English sea but home is always just where her family is. Read the full interview in the new HOME Issue."

Although Geri spoke of her fondness for the sea, the star's two countryside homes are not near to the coast. The singer and her husband, Christian, have two lavish countryside homes, one located in Oxfordshire and the other in Hertfordshire.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: See inside Geri's Oxfordshire home as she partakes in a spot of horse riding

Christian and Geri have a number of animals at their country retreat, including goats. Sharing a photo of herself and her husband in their garden, Geri wrote: "Check out the new brood!" The mum-of-two has previously shared looks inside her Banbury home as she picked raspberries with her daughter Monty. It featured an enormous greenhouse and various vegetable patches.

On their farm, Geri and Christian raise racehorses, and the over the weekend, the pair were filled with celebration as their horse, Hope, completed her first race. The singer looked ravishing in a pair of white trousers alongside a cream jumper to keep away the chilly weather, while Christian looked quite dapper in a brown coat and blue trousers as they posed with the horse.

The star shares homes with her husband Christian

In her caption, Geri shared her pride, as she penned: "Well done Hope! (race name Look at Mee) first race today."

Geri is creating a small horse empire for herself, previously having entered horses like Hildie and Hector into different races. The star seems to enjoy a musical theme to her horses' racing names, revealing that Hildie was named 'It's Raining Men'.

© Instagram The pair are now keen horse racers

Geri's horse Hector is a previous race winner, with the mum-of-two celebrating his big win last year. Captioning a string of photos and videos from the big day, Geri penned: "Congratulations. Lift Me Up/Hector! His first big race! Newbury - first time under rules."

Geri married Christian on 15 May 2015, with a ceremony at St Mary's Church in Woburn, before hosting their reception at nearby Woburn Abbey. And in an interview with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, the star described the occasion as "truly the happiest day" of her life.

© Song Haiyuan/MB Media Geri and Christian married in 2015

She revealed: "People talk about their wedding day and until you get there, you don't really know what it's going to be like. It truly was the happiest day of my life, it was so amazing."

RELATED: Geri Halliwell-Horner shocks fans with wild photo

SEE: Geri Halliwell-Horner looks positively angelic for special outing close to her heart