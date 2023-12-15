Geri Halliwell-Horner looks positively angelic for special outing close to her heart

Geri Halliwell-Horner stunned on Thursday when the Spice Girls singer stepped out in an ethereal white dress to host a special event for the Rainbow Trust Children's Charity in Burlington Arcade.

The former Spice Girls singer hosted a Christmas workshop for children, which started with the mum-of-two reading an extract from her best-selling book, Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen. The event also featured a baby grand piano that was played by neoclassical pianist Camden Bonsu-Stewart, and a decorative icing class with British biscuit specialists, the Biscuiteers.

WATCH: Relive all of Geri Halliwell-Horner's most iconic looks

Speaking about being part of the event, Geri shared: "It was a pleasure to join the families at Burlington Arcade's Christmas Grotto for an incredibly special event, and see first-hand how important the support of The Rainbow Trust is, not just at Christmas, but all year round."

The 51-year-old is known for her charitable heart and the presenter is a Goodwill Ambassador for the UN, an ambassador for The Princes Trust, a patron of Breast Cancer Care and an ambassador of the Royal Commonwealth Society.

© Dave Benett Geri was the star of the special event

Geri is also known for her stunning fashion sense and she resembled an angel in her beautiful outfit. The gorgeous dress came adorned with golden buttons and a pleated skirt section. The singer wore her signature ginger locks in bangs and looked so beautiful with some natural makeup.

The singer recently addressed her penchant for wearing all-white during an appearance on US daytime show Today with Hoda & Jenna. "I don’t know about you, but as you get older, you want to keep it simple," the Viva Forever singer explained. "And one thing I’ll say is everything matches. It’s just, like, fast, fast. You look at the men who are always wearing these same things – a uniform. Can't I do the same? Why not?"

© Dave Benett The singer hosted the event just days ahead of Christmas

Geri is always on her A-game when it comes to her fashion game and last month, the star looked fantastic in immaculate cream flares and matching coat, with a designer bag slung over one shoulder, as she celebrated with husband Christian Horner.

Geri's auburn locks were expertly styled in bouncy waves while her age-defying features were enhanced with a soft and natural makeup look. The excitement on her face was palpable as she asked, "Where is Christian?", before being reunited with her husband.

© Getty Geri is famous for her penchant for white outfits

The Las Vegas Grand Prix proved to be special as Geri and Christian were joined by some very special faces in the crowd; Sir Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster. Penny took a pre-race photo of Rod and Christian having a heart-to-heart, and it seems the showbiz couple had a blast at the event.

Pre Vegas trip, Geri and Christian welcomed a new dog into their home. Geri took to Instagram to share a photo of a brown cockapoo puppy called Otis. The star gushed in her caption: "Meet Otis, a new member of our family," adding a red love heart emoji.