Victoria Beckham's latest unexpected career move is so much like Meghan Markle

Victoria Beckham is the ultimate multi-hyphenate celebrity. From her performing days with the Spice Girls to making her mark on the fashion world with her eponymous label, running a beauty empire and raising four children with football legend David Beckham, there are few things she can’t turn her hands to.

In an unexpected career move, the style maven unveiled an exciting new venture on Wednesday - one that’s a first for her luxury fashion brand.

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Victoria is adding a floral flourish to her 36 Dover Street boutique, offering an exclusive chance to purchase stunning blooms in collaboration with the luxury flower delivery service, FLOWERBX.

From Wednesday, 26 March to Sunday, 30 March, shoppers can pick up exquisite bouquets from her chic Mayfair store - because nothing says "VB-approved gift" quite like flowers with a touch of elegance.

The move echoes Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex's penchant for flower arrangement as detailed in her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. In episode five, Meghan shares her tips for flower arranging as she prepares to host a girls' lunch with close friends, Abigail Spencer and Kelly McKee Zajfen.

An unexpected career move for Victoria Beckham © Instagram Victoria Beckham's 36 Dover Street store has been decorated with spring florals The move to inject florals into her fashion brand may be a first for Victoria, but it's not completely off-piste given her recent focus on bridalwear, suggesting a branch into Victoria Beckham bridal could be on the cards for this year.

© Instagrm The fashion designer is offering the opportunity to purchase Victoria Beckham flowers by FLOWERBX While her luxury brand doesn't currently offer a bridal collection, the Wannabe singer revealed to her 32.9 million Instagram followers that she had recently designed a bespoke wedding dress for a bride. The ethereal gown, complete with floaty tassels, a sheer fabric and a dose of signature Victoria Beckham elegance, isn't available to purchase on her website.

Victoria reinvents the wedding dress with modern bridal wear © Instagram David and Victoria Beckham were dressed to the nines for the dinner at Highgrove House It comes after Victoria was seen wearing a breathtaking ivory silk dress to a private dinner hosted by King Charles at Highgrove House. Known as the 'Gathered Waist Floor-Length Dress In Ivory,' the £990 design was subtle yet ethereal and the 50-year-old teamed the fabulous style with point-toe heels.