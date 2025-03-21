Victoria Beckham just had a hair transformation for heartfelt occasion

David Beckham shared a humorous bank of pictures on his Instagram page on Friday morning, in aid of Red Nose Day 2025.

In one snap, the former Manchester United footballing legend was seen with his wife, Victoria Beckham. The pair were wearing red noses for the charity and had them pressed against each other. Cute!

Victoria's hair looked lightly waved and slightly kinked and we loved the change! VB is known to sport poker-straight tresses, so the more laidback look was quite different for the fashion designer. Also, it looked super thick and had a great texture.

Other images included David partaking in Comic Relief sketches over the years, including one where he and Victoria were interviewed by Ali G. The infamous interview took place in 2001. Victoria sported a very sleek crop at the time - her shortest look ever.

"Beckham in Peckham," David penned. "I still can’t believe I was in an Only Fools & Horses episode… so many special memories of Red Nose Day over the last 40 years. Tune in tonight from 7pm (GMT) on BBC One and iPlayer @comicrelief #RedNoseDay @victoriabeckham."

Victoria's go-to hairstyle

It appears that VB has decided that a wavy bob is her chosen hairstyle for 2025. She recently sported the look at Buckingham Palace where she met Her Majesty Queen Camilla.

© Alamy Stock Photo The fashion designer greeted Camilla with a curtsy

The stunning mother-of-four enamored everyone in a fabulous silk gown from her eponymous brand. As the fashion mogul curtseyed for mother-of-two Camilla, we spied her choppy yet angular bob, which featured delicate ombre ends weaved throughout her front parting.

© Instagram Ken paves cuts VB's hair

The professional hair stylist behind Victoria's ever-changing mane is, of course, her hairdresser and dear companion, Ken Paves. VB's trusted stylist often shares images of his work with his famous clients, and he always does an incredible job. Ken is even godfather to Victoria's 13-year-old daughter, Harper.

© Instagram Ken Paves also styles Harper's hair - who is his goddaughter

Victoria's best friend, former Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria, is also a client of Ken's. In 2016, the Hollywood actress, who just celebrated a landmark birthday, told Loose Women viewers that Ken, Victoria, and herself have cosy nights in. "We have sleepovers with pyjamas," she revealed, before quipping: "Our hairdresser Kenny just brushes our hair until we go to sleep."