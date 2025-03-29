Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Victoria Beckham always looks so chic wearing bodycon dresses in her 50s - here's how to look as chic as the wife of David Beckham.
Digital Cover celebrity-style© Getty

Victoria Beckham schools us on wearing bodycon in your 50s - and looking sensational

The former Spice Girl looks amazing rocking bodycon

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Victoria Beckham is so stylish - that's a fact. There is nothing that the wife of David Beckham can't pull off and that includes some fashion items many are scared of - from hot pants to bodycon dresses.

Speaking of bodycon, the 50-year-old is the queen of pulling off the close-fitting style in the chicest way.

Victoria Beckham wearing a black long-sleeved dress© Instagram
Victoria, 50, always looks amazing wearing bodycon dresses

We've noticed that when the fashion mogul does opt for the sculpting fabric, it's never too tight and lightly skims her figure expertly.

Take the dress she wore to Buckingham Palace in December. 

Victoria Beckham wearing navy blue maxi dress for Buckingham Palace event© Instagram
Victoria wearing her navy blue maxi dress for Buckingham Palace event

The brunette beauty looked truly fabulous in one of her creations, which fitted her like a glove.

Victoria Beckham wearing navy blue maxi dress for Buckingham Palace event© Instagram
Victoria's outfit was tight yet flattering

 Her frock was an appropriate, floor-length dress with ruched detail at the waist. The gathered detail gave her an almost optical illusion at the hip, drawing the eye down. So clever.

In February, VB styled up a burgundy, block-coloured look that featured a laced, long-sleeve body suit, which was also body-conscious, worn underneath a lowrise sheer handkerchief style skirt and a pair of patent pointed-toe pumps.

Victoria Beckham poses on a couch in a full burgundy-toned outfit© @victoriabeckham
Victoria looked beautiful in burgundy

Victoria's husband, footballing legend David, was a big fan of his wife's look, writing "gorgeous" in the comments section.

Victoria danced at the Boss event© Instagram
Victoria wore a bodcon dress at the Boss event

In January, David was unveiled as the new face of BOSS ONE Bodywear and celebrated the role with a star-studded event in London's Lightroom.

David and Victoria Beckham with their three youngest children© Hugo Boss
David and Victoria with their three youngest children the party

Victoria was his biggest cheerleader as always at the bash, and dressed to impress, wowing in a black sheer lace dress, which featured intricate cut-out details and elegant full-length sleeves. She paired the stunning, bodycon ensemble with towering high heels, looking every inch the style queen she's always regarded.

Victoria Beckham in a green floor length dress and David Beckham in a blue suit standing on their stairs in the hallway© Instagram
Victoria's way of wearing bodycon is incredible

As you can see, most of Victoria's body-conscious dresses are made in darker tones and flatter her shape. She often adds high heels to elongate her silhouette, too.

In a previous interview with Grazia, Victoria mentioned what comes to her mind when designing the perfect dress. "‘Every woman wants a nice, round, curvy bottom, right?’ For that, you need a tight-knit that nips you in at the waist and holds you in all the right places."

victoria beckham backless dress
Victoria is a big fan of the 'sucky sucky' dress

The mother of four added: "You need fully fashioned details, considered and perfectly placed to create a really flattering silhouette. That’s how you make what I call the ultimate sucky-sucky dress."

