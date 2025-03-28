Victoria Beckham just gave her famous 'mother of the groom dress' an epic transformation

Victoria Beckham's eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, married Nicola Peltz at the Peltz family estate in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2022.

And what stunning nuptials it was! One of the most memorable moments for fashion fans was when mother-of-the-groom VB stepped out wearing a truly breathtaking, metallic silk slip dress, which the designer herself dreamed up for the standout occasion.

The delightful style had a shimmery, liquid texture in the light. It was trimmed with lace, had a backless cut and the fluid appearance was perfect for the special day. Many believe it is one of the mother-of-four's best-ever looks.

© Instagram Victoria with her parents at Brooklyn's wedding

Well, the 50-year-old shared an image of the same dress, in another great colour, on her Instagram stories on Thursday evening and we just love this update for 2025. Known as the 'Lace Detail Floor-Length Cami Dress In Ivory' it boasts the same cut, but now comes in ethereal white. We just adore the muted tone.

Lace Detail Floor-Length Cami Dress in Ivory, £1,290, Victoria Beckham

The website says of the style: "Crafted from crepe back satin, this camisole-style evening dress has a bias cut for a figure-flattering drape. Resonant of 1990s slip dresses, this exclusive SS24 piece has a low back, thin spaghetti straps, and playful tie details on the back of each strap. Finished with a romantic lace appliqué detail, it embodies modern elegance."

Priced at £1,290, it's an investment piece but the timeless craftsmanship means it would carry you through each and every season.

Speaking about her wedding attire, fashion mogul Victoria told Grazia magazine at the time: "It took me quite a while to figure out what I wanted to wear. The day wasn't about me, it was about Brooklyn and Nicola. So I wanted to look appropriate, and really to be comfortable and to feel like myself."

Brooklyn Beckham's wedding

Brooklyn and Nicola married at the blonde actress's father's estate.

Nelson Peltz's Montsorrel property is reportedly worth a whopping $103 million (£76 million).

Their breathtaking oceanfront celebration was thought to have cost around $3 million (or £2.3 million).

Nicola opted for a simple, floor-length gown designed by Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli, which featured a square neckline, thick straps, and an open back held together with a bow. Her statement train was covered with a flowing embroidered veil, and she paired her outfit with platform heels and lace gloves.