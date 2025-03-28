Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Victoria Beckham just gave her famous 'mother of the groom dress' an epic transformation
Subscribe
Victoria Beckham just gave her famous 'mother of the groom dress' an epic transformation
Victoria Beckham wearing navy eyeshadow and drop earrings a she attends the 60th London Evening Standard Theatre Awards at London Palladium in 2014© WireImage

Victoria Beckham just gave her famous 'mother of the groom dress' an epic transformation

The former Spice Girl looked incredible at Brooklyn's 2022 wedding

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Victoria Beckham's eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, married Nicola Peltz at the Peltz family estate in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2022.

And what stunning nuptials it was! One of the most memorable moments for fashion fans was when mother-of-the-groom VB stepped out wearing a truly breathtaking, metallic silk slip dress, which the designer herself dreamed up for the standout occasion.

View post on Instagram
 

The delightful style had a shimmery, liquid texture in the light. It was trimmed with lace, had a backless cut and the fluid appearance was perfect for the special day. Many believe it is one of the mother-of-four's best-ever looks.

Victoria beckham silver gown parents© Instagram
Victoria with her parents at Brooklyn's wedding

Well, the 50-year-old shared an image of the same dress, in another great colour, on her Instagram stories on Thursday evening and we just love this update for 2025. Known as the 'Lace Detail Floor-Length Cami Dress In Ivory' it boasts the same cut, but now comes in ethereal white. We just adore the muted tone.

Lace Detail Floor-Length Cami Dress in Ivory, £1,290, Victoria Beckham
Lace Detail Floor-Length Cami Dress in Ivory, £1,290, Victoria Beckham

The website says of the style: "Crafted from crepe back satin, this camisole-style evening dress has a bias cut for a figure-flattering drape. Resonant of 1990s slip dresses, this exclusive SS24 piece has a low back, thin spaghetti straps, and playful tie details on the back of each strap. Finished with a romantic lace appliqué detail, it embodies modern elegance."

Priced at £1,290, it's an investment piece but the timeless craftsmanship means it would carry you through each and every season.

Speaking about her wedding attire, fashion mogul Victoria told Grazia magazine at the time: "It took me quite a while to figure out what I wanted to wear. The day wasn't about me, it was about Brooklyn and Nicola. So I wanted to look appropriate, and really to be comfortable and to feel like myself."

Brooklyn Beckham's wedding

Brooklyn and Nicola married at the blonde actress's father's estate. 

View post on Instagram
 

Nelson Peltz's Montsorrel property is reportedly worth a whopping $103 million (£76 million).

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Inside Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding

Their breathtaking oceanfront celebration was thought to have cost around $3 million (or £2.3 million).

Nicola opted for a simple, floor-length gown designed by Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli, which featured a square neckline, thick straps, and an open back held together with a bow. Her statement train was covered with a flowing embroidered veil, and she paired her outfit with platform heels and lace gloves.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More