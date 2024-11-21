Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Penny Lancaster, 53, exudes va va voom in silky halterneck gown
Penny Lancaster smiles waist up in black top© Getty

Penny Lancaster, 53, exudes va va voom in silky halterneck gown

The Loose Women star looked lovely for a special evening  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Penny Lancaster never shies away from a stunning evening look and her recent outing was no exception as the Loose Women star headed to the annual British Dyslexia Association awards.

The model, 53, was spotted in her role as an ambassador of the charity in a midnight blue satin halterneck gown with a figure-flattering floor-length cut. 

The mother of two wore her sandy blonde locks in a voluminous blowdry and rounded off her show-stopping look with a pair of hoop earrings. 

"What a real honour it was to present the Inspiring Teacher /TA Award to Marlon James-Edwards," Penny wrote. "The evening really did shine a light on the remarkable achievements of the resilient nature of those with dyslexia."

Her best look yet?

Penny posed with her son and Sir Rod andI Billy Joel© Instagram
Penny posed with her son and Sir Rod as they caught up with Billy Joel

Meanwhile, she outdid herself when she headed out this summer to enjoy a Billy Joel concert at Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio with Sir Rod, Alastair, and her son's girlfriend Eloise Darlington.

Penny in leather mini skirt with son alastair in suit© Instagram
Penny wore a stylish mini skirt

Penny rocked a tan leather pleated mini skirt and paired it with a saint oyster-hued shirt. Completing her leg-lengthening look was a pair of Dior open-toe mules. 

The special police constable's towering son wore a grey striped suit to match his rockstar father. 

At home with Penny and Rod

Penny Lancaster's garden at Essex home© @penny.lancaster/Instagram
Penny Lancaster's garden at Essex home

The TV star lives in Essex with her husband and sons in a mansion which they purchased in 2013 for an estimated £4.6 million. Their impressive Durrington House home reportedly features a croquet lawn, as well as a pool house, skate ramp, and neighbouring football pitch. 

Penny and Rod with their dog Lily© Instagram
Penny and Rod are proud parents

Reflecting on their marriage, the 'Maggie May' singer previously told HELLO!: "We listen to each other and try to resolve all our disagreements - the dirty laundry, as Penny says - right away, and before we go to bed."

Sir Rod is also a proud father to Sarah, 60, Kimberly, 45, Ruby, 37, and Renee, 32 — and four sons — Sean, 44, and Liam, 30, from previous relationships.

