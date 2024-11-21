Penny Lancaster, 53, exudes va va voom in silky halterneck gown

Penny Lancaster never shies away from a stunning evening look and her recent outing was no exception as the Loose Women star headed to the annual British Dyslexia Association awards.

The model, 53, was spotted in her role as an ambassador of the charity in a midnight blue satin halterneck gown with a figure-flattering floor-length cut.

Her best look yet? © Instagram Penny posed with her son and Sir Rod as they caught up with Billy Joel Meanwhile, she outdid herself when she headed out this summer to enjoy a Billy Joel concert at Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio with Sir Rod, Alastair, and her son's girlfriend Eloise Darlington.

© Instagram Penny wore a stylish mini skirt Penny rocked a tan leather pleated mini skirt and paired it with a saint oyster-hued shirt. Completing her leg-lengthening look was a pair of Dior open-toe mules. The special police constable's towering son wore a grey striped suit to match his rockstar father.

At home with Penny and Rod © @penny.lancaster/Instagram Penny Lancaster's garden at Essex home The TV star lives in Essex with her husband and sons in a mansion which they purchased in 2013 for an estimated £4.6 million. Their impressive Durrington House home reportedly features a croquet lawn, as well as a pool house, skate ramp, and neighbouring football pitch.