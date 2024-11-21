Penny Lancaster, 53, exudes va va voom in silky halterneck gown

The mother of two wore her sandy blonde locks in a voluminous blowdry and rounded off her show-stopping look with a pair of hoop earrings.
"What a real honour it was to present the Inspiring Teacher /TA Award to Marlon James-Edwards," Penny wrote. "The evening really did shine a light on the remarkable achievements of the resilient nature of those with dyslexia."
You may also like
Her best look yet?
Meanwhile, she outdid herself when she headed out this summer to enjoy a Billy Joel concert at Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio with Sir Rod, Alastair, and her son's girlfriend Eloise Darlington.
Penny rocked a tan leather pleated mini skirt and paired it with a saint oyster-hued shirt. Completing her leg-lengthening look was a pair of Dior open-toe mules.
The special police constable's towering son wore a grey striped suit to match his rockstar father.
At home with Penny and Rod
The TV star lives in Essex with her husband and sons in a mansion which they purchased in 2013 for an estimated £4.6 million. Their impressive Durrington House home reportedly features a croquet lawn, as well as a pool house, skate ramp, and neighbouring football pitch.
Reflecting on their marriage, the 'Maggie May' singer previously told HELLO!: "We listen to each other and try to resolve all our disagreements - the dirty laundry, as Penny says - right away, and before we go to bed."