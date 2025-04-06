Victoria Beckham 'couldn’t find' the perfect T-shirt so she made one - for £175

Victoria Beckham took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share a step-by-step tutorial of herself showing fans how to use her brand-new makeup brushes.

Looking as radiant and youthful as ever as she gave top tips on how to utilize the beauty tools, the 50-year-old wore a sleek and expertly designed black T-shirt that looked wonderful against her newly blond hair and immaculate makeup.

© @victoriabeckham Victoria wore her own £175 black T-shirt on Instagram

We knew that Victoria would be wearing one of her designs as she has often discussed how much a T-shirt should be part of a capsule wardrobe.

With this in mind, VB's chosen design will actually cost you a whopping £175.

The T-shirt in question is known as the 'Classic Cotton Crepe T-Shirt In Black' and it is also available in a delicate sage green. The website says of the sleek number: "An elevated wardrobe staple, the Classic Cotton Crepe T-Shirt has a boyish, boxy fit and comes in a unique shade of Wasabi. Traditional features include a round neckline and short sleeves and an embroidered Victoria Beckham detail at the back neckline completes the look."

David Beckham's wife first released T-shirts as part of her ongoing fashion collection way back in 2018, explaining: "I hate tees which are droopy around the neck, it needs to be boxy and masculine but not too long in the body. It should be so easy and simple to find but as someone who wanted that, I couldn't find it."

© Instagram/@evalongoria Victoria has always loved a simple T-shirt

Victoria Beckham's slogan T-shirts

Although the fashion mogul likes to keep it classic, she is partial to the odd slogan tee and famously wore one just last year. The fashion designer and her husband David teamed up with Uber Eats in 2024, to create a hilarious commercial, recreating her iconic "My Dad Had A Rolls Royce" moment from David's documentary.

Victoria wearing her 'My Dad Had a Rolls Royce' T-Shirt in 2024

After David's Netflix documentary Beckham aired, Victoria became a viral meme, when she calls herself ‘working class’ but David proceeds to mock her and force her to admit her father actually drove her to school in a Rolls Royce.

VB said: “We’re very, very working class", which prompted David to pop his head into the room from behind a door frame and say “Be honest. What car did your dad drive you to school in?” After several attempts to sidestep the question, the former Spice Girl then replied: “OK, in the Eighties, my dad had a Rolls-Royce.”

So, she put this slogan on a T-shirt, and went with it!