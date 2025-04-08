Geri Halliwell-Horner might be best known for her former popstar persona, Ginger Spice, a moniker given to her at the height of her Spice Girls fame, but these days the singer-turned-author has carved out a reputation for herself as a fashionista.

The mother-of-two has even created her own signature style by almost exclusively wearing white or an off-white shade when it comes to her fashion ensembles.

However, Geri, 52, was spotted in the Big Apple recently, where she veered away from her usual hue, instead opting for more beige-brown shades.

Geri was spotted exiting a black SUV and heading towards a swanky hotel wearing a neutral-toned outfit.

The former singer wore a stone-coloured shawl and a beige safari-style skirt, which was cinched in at the waist with a matching belt.

The star polished off her look with chunky brown heeled boots, giving an overall outdoorsy look to the chic outfit.

But, true to style, Geri made sure to honour the dedication to white and paired the outfit with a crisp white shirt.

Why Geri Halliwell-Horner only wears white

It's no secret that Geri has strict rules when it comes to the colour palette of her wardrobe. Whether it's chic dresses, denim jeans or A-line skirts, Geri will only ever wear white.

In a previous interview and photoshoot with The Sunday Times last year, the star, of course, kept to her fashion rules. It was noted in the piece that she "refused" to wear anything other than white, cream or ecru.

Geri told the publication that her choice to only wear one shade is the same as a CEO wearing a suit every day. "There’s a power in covering up," she said. "I didn’t realise that. I don’t need to overshare."

HELLO! has also previously spoken with colour experts who gave their take on why Geri is firm on her decision to only wear white.

Colour Psychologist and Design Director Tash Bradley told us: "White means clarity of thought. To wear white, you've got to have a lot of confidence.

"You're not hiding anything – you want to show purity. If someone wears white, they're being, not minimalist, but it's very clean."

Geri Halliwell-Horner's recent clarification of her name

Meanwhile, Geri stepping out in beige comes soon after she clarified the truth behind her name.

After some outlets reported that the former Spice Girl had changed her name from 'Horner' to 'Halliwell-Horner' in the wake of her Formula 1 boss husband Christian Horner's texts to another employee being published, Geri insisted this was false.

"That's a load of [expletive]," she told The Sunday Times, adding: "It's my writing name. I haven't legally changed anything – Horner is the name on my passport."