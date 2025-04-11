Victoria Beckham just watched the football wearing the slinkiest bodycon dress - iconic

Victoria Beckham and her famous family are all currently enjoying warm weather in Miami, and on Thursday, the Beckham clan headed to watch a little football!

VB, her footballing legend husband David, their younger child, daughter Harper, and one of her three sons, Romeo, made a surprise appearance at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

© DAX TAMARGO/Shutterstock Victoria wowed in her bodycon dress

The awesome foursome were spectators at the Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinal, and the 50-year-old in particular delighted fashion fans everywhere with her football-watching attire.

Whilst her 13-year-old daughter Harper dressed down in jeans, VB stayed her typically glamorous self in one of her favorite shades, black, and rocked a bodycon dress. She added a simple cropped top over the top and added high heels, and immaculate makeup into the mix.

© DAX TAMARGO/Shutterstock VB cuddled Harper as she watched the match

Have you seen anything more iconic?

The fashion mogul loves to dress up, no matter what occasion, and watching a football match is no exception.

The Beckhams in Miami

The Beckham clan has been loving life in Miami since they arrived earlier this month, and their first port of call was to throw a huge bash for David, who turns 50 next month. The pre-birthday celebrations looked epic; there was a glittering celebrity guest list, and everyone was decked out in their finest threads.

Victoria looked sensational in her white dress - which was of the slip variety and had loose spaghetti straps hanging down by her waist. Looking tanned and glowy, the designer looked delightful with her ombre hair as she smiled for a group shot with her children which she shared on Instagram, captioning: "What a way to begin the first of many birthday celebrations for @davidbeckham, surrounded by friends and family x Kisses from Miami!" wrote Victoria in the caption."

The Beckham family, in particular the women, were all decked out in Victoria's designs - Harper wearing a brown slip dress, Cruz's girlfriend Jackie Apostel in blue, and Romeo's lady Kim Turnbull in green. David and his sons all wore fancy tuxedos and looked incredibly dapper.

© @kenpaves Victoria with besties Eva Longoria and Ken Paves at the glittering bash

If this is David's pre-birthday party, can you imagine what the main event will be like? We can't wait!