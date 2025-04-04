Leslie Bibb just wore a Victoria Beckham outfit and it's not very White Lotus 

Leslie Bibb may be lighting up our screens in the incredible The White Lotus, but she's also wowing our Instagram feeds, too.

On Thursday, the stunning blonde actress shared a series of pictures of herself rocking a delightful pinstripe suit, which was cut in a super trendy, oversized fit.

The 51-year-old teamed the blazer and wide-legged trousers with a camel bodysuit and high heels and wore her trademark blonde hair in a sleek and straight style.

Fans took to Instagram to high-five her look and give it a big thumbs up. One Instagram user wrote: "You have been SLAYING in all of your looks!" Another quipped: "Looking fantastic in Victoria Beckham!"

Leslie wore a Victoria Beckham oversized suit

VB herself loved how the Popular actress styled her threads, sharing the images on her own Instagram Stories, exclaiming: " Actress @mslesliebibb VBPSS25 for the White Lotus press tour." Praise indeed.

Leslie wore the 'Double Breasted Mens Jacket In Sandstorm', £990, / $1490 and the 'Structured Pocket Trousers', £550,/ $850 from Victoria's current collection.

The website says of the look: "A contemporary take on a classic piece of menswear, the Double Breasted Men’s Jacket in 100% wool is one of Victoria’s personal favourites. It has a straight silhouette and single button closure and is presented in a pinstriped shade of Sandstorm. Patch pockets at the front have a contrasting white pocket flap lining and an external chest pocket is elevated with a contrasting stitch. An internal chest pocket, sleeve vents, and a back vent complete the look."

Leslie's role of Kate on the show wears boho-style clothes

The look is different from the style that appears on the hit show Leslie stars in, The White Lotus. The general ensemble the characters go for is elite beachwear that is elevated with sunny prints and laid-back yet chic separates. Leslie's VB getup is far more formal and wouldn't be seen on a beach or poolside, that's for sure!

Leslie loves fashion and showcases lots of her outfits on Instagram

What is The White Lotus about?

The hit HBO show follows a group of holidaymakers staying at the lavish White Lotus resorts, with seasons one and two taking place in Hawaii and Sicily, respectively, while season three takes place in Thailand.