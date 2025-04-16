Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kelly Clarkson 'dropped so fast' after almost exposing herself during wardrobe malfunction
kelly clarkson in green dress sitting in chair on talk show stage© Getty Images

The Kelly Clarkson Show host has suffered several wardrobe malfunctions in the past

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Kelly Clarkson was left red-faced after almost exposing herself during an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction.

The 42-year-old was on tour when the clip on her skirt broke, but what made it even more horrifying was the fact that she was "commando" underneath.

The "Piece By Piece" singer recalled the "unfortunate" incident while talking with Nick Jonas and his "The Last Five Years" co-star Adrienne Warren on Kelly's eponymous talk show last week.

Kelly Clarkson singing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, March 4 2024© Getty Images
Kelly suffered a wardrobe malfunction during a previous tour performance

"I had something happen on tour once where my skirt, the clip broke and it dropped, and I dropped so fast," Kelly said.

"Look, long story short, I was commando," she added. "And I was like, it was a long skirt, and something happened to where it was like, 'Oh, okay.'

"It's TMI for America," she quipped, revealing it was "the one night" she decided against wearing underwear. "It was really unfortunate".

Ever the pro, Kelly admitted that she kept singing despite almost flashing her audience.

As if that experience wasn't enough, Kelly also stepped on glass during the same show. "It happens, though, and you just have to keep swimming," she concluded.

She moved to New York City in 2023© NBC
Kelly kept performing despite her wardrobe mishap

Wardrobe malfunctions

It's not the first time Kelly has suffered a wardrobe mishap. In 2023, she told talk show guest Kyle Richards that she split her "tight leather pants" while shooting the music video for "Since U Been Gone".

"He was like, 'Go down and pop back up!' I was like, 'Oh, okay, cool.'" she recounted. "And I went down and just, 'Whoops!'"

Kelly was once again "commando" underneath her pants and said she had to apologise to the drummer behind her.

Kelly Clarkson during 2005 MTV Video Music Awards - White Carpet at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida, United States© Getty Images
Kelly flashed her derrière to her drummer while shooting the video for "Since U Been Gone"

"Oh [expletive], that's a lot of moon, man. I'm sorry,'" she recalled.

She also almost exposed herself while performing in Minnesota in 2023, racing off stage to try and fix the top half of her black lace dress.

"Am I good? Wait, hold on! Should I fix it?" she asked her band. "I think my boob's showing," she added before temporarily leaving the stage.

Kelly Clarkson performs during her show chemistry...An Intimate Night with Kelly Clarkson at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino on July 28, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.© Getty Images
Kelly almost exposed her breast once while performing in Minnesota

Kelly's latest admission comes after she celebrated the 1000th episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show on March 20.

While the milestone episode should have been a joyful one, it was tinged with sadness as she became emotional while speaking in depth about her gratitude towards viewers and the team behind the NBC show.

"I cannot believe today marks the 1,000th; it's crazy. We have met some hugely talented people, tons of big stars, and inspiring everyday heroes," she said.

Kelly Clarkson has an incredible sense of style© NBC
Kelly celebrated the 1,000th episode of her talk show in March 2025

"We created a community and supported each other through a lot of ups and downs, a lot of ups and downs personally as well. 

"We took a cross-country bus tour, then we moved the show to New York City! We did shows from the White House, from my Montana Ranch, from a backyard, and from the rooftop here at 30 Rock."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Kelly Clarkson gets emotional during 1000th episode of talk show

Kelly continued: "For 1,000 episodes, we have laughed together, we have cried together with beautiful stories, sang together with some people, danced together, celebrated and competed together – I've lost, alone, a lot – and along the way we found comfort in one another."

She concluded: "And looking back, we are all incredibly proud of what we've built and the community we've created."

