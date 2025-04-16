Kelly Clarkson 'dropped so fast' after almost exposing herself during wardrobe malfunction

Kelly Clarkson was left red-faced after almost exposing herself during an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction.

The 42-year-old was on tour when the clip on her skirt broke, but what made it even more horrifying was the fact that she was "commando" underneath.

The "Piece By Piece" singer recalled the "unfortunate" incident while talking with Nick Jonas and his "The Last Five Years" co-star Adrienne Warren on Kelly's eponymous talk show last week.

© Getty Images Kelly suffered a wardrobe malfunction during a previous tour performance

"I had something happen on tour once where my skirt, the clip broke and it dropped, and I dropped so fast," Kelly said.

"Look, long story short, I was commando," she added. "And I was like, it was a long skirt, and something happened to where it was like, 'Oh, okay.'

"It's TMI for America," she quipped, revealing it was "the one night" she decided against wearing underwear. "It was really unfortunate".

Ever the pro, Kelly admitted that she kept singing despite almost flashing her audience.

As if that experience wasn't enough, Kelly also stepped on glass during the same show. "It happens, though, and you just have to keep swimming," she concluded.

© NBC Kelly kept performing despite her wardrobe mishap

Wardrobe malfunctions

It's not the first time Kelly has suffered a wardrobe mishap. In 2023, she told talk show guest Kyle Richards that she split her "tight leather pants" while shooting the music video for "Since U Been Gone".

"He was like, 'Go down and pop back up!' I was like, 'Oh, okay, cool.'" she recounted. "And I went down and just, 'Whoops!'"

Kelly was once again "commando" underneath her pants and said she had to apologise to the drummer behind her.

© Getty Images Kelly flashed her derrière to her drummer while shooting the video for "Since U Been Gone"

"Oh [expletive], that's a lot of moon, man. I'm sorry,'" she recalled.

She also almost exposed herself while performing in Minnesota in 2023, racing off stage to try and fix the top half of her black lace dress.

"Am I good? Wait, hold on! Should I fix it?" she asked her band. "I think my boob's showing," she added before temporarily leaving the stage.

© Getty Images Kelly almost exposed her breast once while performing in Minnesota

Kelly's latest admission comes after she celebrated the 1000th episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show on March 20.

While the milestone episode should have been a joyful one, it was tinged with sadness as she became emotional while speaking in depth about her gratitude towards viewers and the team behind the NBC show.

"I cannot believe today marks the 1,000th; it's crazy. We have met some hugely talented people, tons of big stars, and inspiring everyday heroes," she said.

© NBC Kelly celebrated the 1,000th episode of her talk show in March 2025

"We created a community and supported each other through a lot of ups and downs, a lot of ups and downs personally as well.

"We took a cross-country bus tour, then we moved the show to New York City! We did shows from the White House, from my Montana Ranch, from a backyard, and from the rooftop here at 30 Rock."

Kelly continued: "For 1,000 episodes, we have laughed together, we have cried together with beautiful stories, sang together with some people, danced together, celebrated and competed together – I've lost, alone, a lot – and along the way we found comfort in one another."

She concluded: "And looking back, we are all incredibly proud of what we've built and the community we've created."