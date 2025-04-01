Emily Andre's daughter Amelia, 11, looks so tall in rare footage

Emily Andre and her husband Peter enjoyed a family trip to London recently with their two eldest children, Amelia and Theo.

The Andre clan, who have put down roots in Surrey, travelled to the Big Smoke for the new immersive Tutankhamun exhibition held at the ExCel London.

© Instagram Amelia looked so tall as she stood next to her famous father

Following their visit, singer Peter shared a few sneak peeks on his Instagram Stories, including footage of his loved ones. One clip showed the 'Mysterious Girl' singer reading an exhibition placard alongside Amelia, 11, who looked so tall dressed in a bubblegum pink puffer jacket.

While her face was hidden from view, Amelia's plaited Rapunzel hair was on full display. Also joining them was Peter and Emily's son Theo, eight, who looked so sweet wearing a dark T-shirt emblazoned with a red guitar.

© Instagram Peter and Emily welcomed their son Theo in November 2016

In one particularly heartwarming moment the youngster and his father Peter could be seen posing in front of a huge exhibition poster featuring The Mask of Tutankhamun.

For the city outing, Emily, 35, looked super stylish dressed in a white tank top, a pair of light wash blue jeans and a fluffy, cream borg jacket. She had her caramel tresses down loose in crimped waves and highlighted her features with a bronzed beauty palette.

© Instagram NHS doctor Emily wrapped up warm in a fluffy cream jacket

Peter, 52, meanwhile, embraced the Spring sunshine in a white T-shirt, indigo jeans and a jade-green varsity bomber jacket. He rounded off his look with a cream-hued baseball cap.

Reflecting on their visit, Peter captioned his photo: "Couldn't recommend this enough."

© Instagram Peter and Emily share a blended family

Their Surrey home life

Emily and Peter, who said 'I do' in 2015, are raising their blended family in a stunning Surrey mansion. Aside from Amelia and Theo, the pair also share a baby daughter called Arabella, while Peter is a doting dad to Junior, 19, and Princess, 17, from his relationship to Katie Price.

Their sprawling home is seriously swoon-worthy and boasts an array of hotel-worthy features including a home gym, a recording studio and a cinema room.

Since welcoming children, the musician's at-home happy place has shifted. "It used to be coming home and going in the recording studio or gym," Peter told House Beautiful in 2023.

"But now the fun stuff is getting in my trackies, sitting on the sofa with my feet up, having tea and biscuits, and watching Netflix. That's my happy place with all the family around."

The pair aren't in a hurry to further expand their brood, with Peter telling Bella magazine that their baby girl Arabella will be the final family addition. "It has been an amazing experience, but I think what's happened this time around is that I've realised this is our last time," he explained.