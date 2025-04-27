Meet Conor Benn's wife Victoria - and her surprising transformation

Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr gave a high-octane, energetic performance in the ring on Saturday evening, as the sons of boxing legends Nigel and Chris Eubank Snr. went head-to-head at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The event was watched by millions and had spectators on the edge of their seats with the gripping show of action. The pair has had a public, longstanding rivalry. Cementing their spat, they completed 12 rounds of action, resulting in all three judges scoring 116-112 in favour of Eubank Jr.
Close to the ring was Conor Benn's loyal and proud wife, and the mother of his two children, Victoria Benn, wearing a red ruched dress.
On Sunday morning, the well-being author wrote: "Lose, or draw, as long as he’s okay, that’s really all that matters. I couldn’t be more proud of what you did last night @conorbennofficial, I love you so much x."
The brunette beauty has reinvented herself as a fashion and beauty influencer over the years and is considered a very well-dressed woman by her legions of followers. She also has a YouTube channel and has amassed obver 100,00 subscribers. The boxing champion and his wife have been dating since 2017 and share two children: a boy, Eli, and a girl, Idony. We've checked out her outfits online and the content creator has a passion for fashion and has recently elevated her style game with a capsule wardrobe full of classic style staples.