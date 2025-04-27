Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet Conor Benn's wife Victoria - and her surprising transformation
Subscribe
Meet Conor Benn's wife Victoria - and her surprising transformation
Connor Benn wife Victoria Benn picture Instagram© Instagram

Meet Conor Benn's wife Victoria - and her surprising transformation

The son of Nigel Benn has one stylish wife...

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr gave a high-octane, energetic performance in the ring on Saturday evening, as the sons of boxing legends Nigel and Chris Eubank Snr. went head-to-head at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The event was watched by millions and had spectators on the edge of their seats with the gripping show of action. The pair has had a public, longstanding rivalry. Cementing their spat, they completed 12 rounds of action, resulting in all three judges scoring 116-112 in favour of Eubank Jr.

Close to the ring was Conor Benn's loyal and proud wife, and the mother of his two children, Victoria Benn, wearing a red ruched dress.

View post on Instagram
 

On Sunday morning, the well-being author wrote: "Lose, or draw, as long as he’s okay, that’s really all that matters. I couldn’t be more proud of what you did last night @conorbennofficial, I love you so much x."

Connor Benn wife Victoria Benn picture Instagram© @victoria_benn
Connor Benn and his wife Victoria married in 2018

The brunette beauty has reinvented herself as a fashion and beauty influencer over the years and is considered a very well-dressed woman by her legions of followers. She also has a YouTube channel and has amassed obver 100,00 subscribers. The boxing champion and his wife have been dating since 2017 and share two children: a boy,  Eli, and a girl, Idony. We've checked out her outfits online and the content creator has a passion for fashion and has recently elevated her style game with a capsule wardrobe full of classic style staples.

Conor Benn wife Victoria Benn wearing stripe dress Instagram© victoria_benn

Stripely does it

During a recent holiday in Spain, Victoria wore a black and white striped maxi dress as she enjoyed her sun-soaked break.

Conor Benn wife Victoria Benn wearing YSL bag© victoria_benn

Heritage print

Popping out to Spitalfields, London, during the Easter break, the wife of Connor donned a heritage print, collarless jacket, Hollywood-style shades, and a YSL blush pink textured cross-body bag.

Conor Benn wife Victoria Benn with son© @victoria_benn

Linen lovely

Enjoying the sun along the promenade of Brighton beach, Victoria wore a gorgeous pair of linen trousers, teamed with a terracotta boxy jacket and camel-toned suede loafers.

Conor Benn wife Victoria Benn wearing stripe top© victoria_benn

Prada hair icon

The mother-of-two was by Conor's side during the big fight's final weigh-in on Friday, wearing a simple striped T-shirt and tying her hair back, fastened with an on-trend Prada hair clip.

Conor Benn wife Victoria Benn wearing a sequin dress Instagram© victoria_benn

Sparkle Queen

In December, Victoria headed out to a winter wedding in this floor-length, silver sequin frock, which brought all the festive feels.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More