Meet Conor Benn's wife Victoria - and her surprising transformation

Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr gave a high-octane, energetic performance in the ring on Saturday evening, as the sons of boxing legends Nigel and Chris Eubank Snr. went head-to-head at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The event was watched by millions and had spectators on the edge of their seats with the gripping show of action. The pair has had a public, longstanding rivalry. Cementing their spat, they completed 12 rounds of action, resulting in all three judges scoring 116-112 in favour of Eubank Jr.

Close to the ring was Conor Benn's loyal and proud wife, and the mother of his two children, Victoria Benn, wearing a red ruched dress.

On Sunday morning, the well-being author wrote: "Lose, or draw, as long as he’s okay, that’s really all that matters. I couldn’t be more proud of what you did last night @conorbennofficial, I love you so much x."

© @victoria_benn Connor Benn and his wife Victoria married in 2018

The brunette beauty has reinvented herself as a fashion and beauty influencer over the years and is considered a very well-dressed woman by her legions of followers. She also has a YouTube channel and has amassed obver 100,00 subscribers. The boxing champion and his wife have been dating since 2017 and share two children: a boy, Eli, and a girl, Idony. We've checked out her outfits online and the content creator has a passion for fashion and has recently elevated her style game with a capsule wardrobe full of classic style staples.

© victoria_benn Stripely does it During a recent holiday in Spain, Victoria wore a black and white striped maxi dress as she enjoyed her sun-soaked break.



© victoria_benn Heritage print Popping out to Spitalfields, London, during the Easter break, the wife of Connor donned a heritage print, collarless jacket, Hollywood-style shades, and a YSL blush pink textured cross-body bag.



© @victoria_benn Linen lovely Enjoying the sun along the promenade of Brighton beach, Victoria wore a gorgeous pair of linen trousers, teamed with a terracotta boxy jacket and camel-toned suede loafers.



© victoria_benn Prada hair icon The mother-of-two was by Conor's side during the big fight's final weigh-in on Friday, wearing a simple striped T-shirt and tying her hair back, fastened with an on-trend Prada hair clip.

