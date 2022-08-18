Chris Eubank's three-minute romantic gesture when he met secret third wife The boxer met his third wife in London

Chris Eubank pulled out all the stops when it came to impressing his third wife, whose identity he has not revealed.

RELATED: Inside former boxer Chris Eubank's three marriages

The Celebrity MasterChef star, 54, tied the knot with the Louisiana native in secret, opting not to share photos or details with his fans. However, he did open up to Piers Morgan about his first meeting with his partner at the Dorchester Hotel in London, which saw him recite a very romantic three-minute poem.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The tailer for Piers Morgan's Life Stories

"I gave her a compliment and my line went on for about three minutes," Chris explained to the journalist on Piers Morgan's Life Stories back in 2021, later adding that she had "no idea" who he was at the time.

"I was giving credit to the power of women and the female species. I got her to go on to her phone and get up a poem written by Kipling in 1911 called The Female of the Species," he added, and he knew the words off by heart!

MORE: Where is Celebrity Masterchef filmed? Find out here

READ: Exclusive: John Torode's wife Lisa Faulkner reveals why their marriage works

"I said, read that. As she started to read, I said: 'When the Himalayan peasant meets the he-bear in his pride, he'll shout to scare the monster who will often turn aside.

Chris and Karron tied the knot in 1990

"'But the she-bear thus accosted rends the peasant tooth and nail. For the female of the species is more deadly than the male.'"

Piers joked: "She listened to all this and still married you?" and Chris replied: "She didn't just listen to it, she read it as I was reciting it."

"And it worked? Somehow you pulled it off," Piers continued.

Chris was previously married twice before. He tied the knot with his first wife, Karron, back in 1990, and the former couple welcomed four children: Chris Jr, 32, Sebastian, who passed away aged 29, Joseph, 25, and Emily, 28.

The boxer and his second wife Claire

The pair were married for 15 years before they went their separate ways, but Chris told Piers that he was shocked by her request for a divorce. "I didn't believe it. And I think it was about a year and a half later we were divorced," he revealed.

In 2014, the former boxer tied the knot for the second time with Claire Geary in a Las Vegas ceremony. The two sadly split after three years of marriage.

However, when asked by Piers if his third wife is "for life", the sports star responded: "Absolutely, yes." Perhaps his public marriages in the past are what has prompted her desire to stay out of the spotlight. "She doesn't want to be a public figure," he said.

MORE: The Queen's 11 royal wedding rules for Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more brides

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.