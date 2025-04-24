Michelle Keegan is a bombshell in slinky dress for romantic 'first' after welcoming baby Palma

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright became first-time parents back in March and the pair have been doting on their baby daughter, Palma, ever since.

However, on Thursday, the pair had the night to themselves and they headed out on their first date night since the arrival of their young girl. The pair looked spectacular for their romantic outing to the Corinthia with Mark rocking a suave tuxedo, while Michelle blew us away with her glamorous ensemble.

© Instagram Mark and Michelle celebrated their first date night since becoming parents

The mother-of-one rocked a slinky black dress that would make a Bond girl jealous, finishing off the look with a pair of open-toed shoes.

Michelle's gorgeous raven locks swept down her shoulders and the star accessorised with several dazzling silver rings.

© WireImage Michelle always looks gorgeous

In his caption, Mark posted: "Mum and Dad just got scrubbed up, ready for our 1st night out," finishing the post off with an emoji of two glasses of champagne.

Baby Palma

Michelle confirmed the arrival of her daughter on 12 March, six days after the young girl was born. The actress shared the news on Instagram, alongside a beautiful black and white photo.

She wrote: "Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl [white love heart emoji]. Palma Elizabeth Wright 06.03.25."

© Instagram Michelle and Mark are proud parents to baby Palma

The Brassic actress first shared the news that she was pregnant back in December 2024. Michelle and husband Mark shared a joint post on Instagram where they were seen on the shores of Palma.

The expectant mother cradled her blossoming bump in a low-rise floaty white skirt and off-the-shoulder sweater while Mark, who faced away from the camera, wore an off-white linen ensemble.

Being parents

Towards the end of March, Mark appeared on his Heart Radio show when a caller spoke about how "tiring" they found organising their clothes.

In response, Mark said: "Lisa, I'm going to go back to what you just said there, it's very tiring sorting your clothes in your room – don't talk to me about tired right now.

© Intagram Mark is smitten with baby Palma

"Because Palma, my little baby, is making me extremely tired. I turned up this morning and Olly [Murs] went 'you look shattered.'"

Olly, who became a father for the first time last year, then joked: "You know what, it's your eyes, it is the first time I've seen these little bags in all the years I've known you, just here, and it is a dad thing, it is a parent thing, all of a sudden you get these little bags under your eyes."

© Instagram Mark has spoken about being a dad to his baby girl

Mark then added: "Yeah, they say 'dad bod', don't they? They never warn you about dad eyes."