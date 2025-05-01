Hailey Bieber oozes chic in figure-hugging silk dress – but you'll never guess who wore it first

Hailey Bieber resurrected a '90s archival gem for her latest fashionable appearance in New York City. The Rhode founder stepped out for an intimate dinner with her pal Kendall Jenner in Union Square.

The 28-year-old has long curated a sartorial agenda defined by some of the most coveted looks in runway history — and this particular evening was no exception. Hailey exuded chic in a rare Tom Ford-era Gucci dress pulled straight from the designer’s iconic spring/summer 1998 archive. The powder blue garment featured a sleek and sculpted silhouette with a sleeveless design and high neckline. Crafted from high-shine silk, the knee-length dress was adorned with subtle draped detailing on the skirt.

© Getty Images Hailey wore Tom Ford for Gucci spring/summer 1998

Styled by Dani Michelle, Hailey's outfit was teamed with Gianvito Rossi transparent heels and The Row's coveted 'Mira' clutch in the shade nude. The mother-of-one sported her signature black, skinny sunglasses while her makeup exuded soft glamour with a heavy hand of peachy blush, a shimmery eye, and a glossy pink lip. Hailey's toasted almond-hued locks were styled into soft waves for a natural finish.

© Getty Images The Rhode founder looks stunning in the powder blue dress

Justin Bieber's wife isn't the first notable name to wear the timeless garment – Anna Wintour donned the same satin pencil dress back in 1998. The icy blue number was captured by Steven Meisel for American Vogue's March 1998 issue.

The same glossy fabric was used to craft Helen Hunt's stunning 1998 Oscars gown as the actress wore a similar iteration of the powder blue number. Helen's bespoke gown boasted a strapless neckline, a small slit at the back, and a full-length skirt that elegantly grazed the floor.

© Getty Images Helen Hunt at the 1998 Oscars

Kendall Jenner's look

Kendall also opted for a satin ensemble for the evening as she donned a pair of silk white trousers with a black leather jacket. The chic look was teamed with a pair of black, pointed-toe heels, skinny sunglasses, and a small monochrome handbag.

© Getty Images Kendall Jenner also opted for a silk number

The 29-year-old styled her dark tresses into a sleek, straight bob while her makeup was left radiant with a pinch of rosy blush and a nude-stained lip.

Hailey's latest fashion

© Getty Images Hailey wore Schiaparelli

Just last week, Hailey graced the Beauty Innovator of the Year at the Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards 2025 in a dark blue and black bustier dress from Schiaparelli's fall/winter 2025 collection. The velvet mini dress featured a strapless neckline with a corseted bodice. The garment was adorned with jacquard floral embellishments and an ultra high slit.

The look was teamed with a pair of black pumps and a few diamond rings while the star opted for a bare décolletage.