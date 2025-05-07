Penny Lancaster shimmers in body-gliding dress alongside towering model son Alastair 

TV star and former model Penny Lancaster resembled a shimmering mermaid on Tuesday night as she stepped out to attend the world premiere of Ocean With David Attenborough.

Penny was joined at the star-studded event by her model son, Alastair, whom she shares with her musician husband, Rod Stewart.

Looking glamorous and relaxed, the Loose Women star, 54, rocked a gooseberry-green maxi dress embroidered with a geometric pattern of sequins. She paired her frock with a fluffy chartreuse-hued coat, strappy bronze heels and a quilted clutch in gold.

A pair of amethyst drop earrings rounded off her red carpet look.

© Getty Images The star attended the world premiere of Ocean With David Attenborough

As for hair and makeup, Penny opted for a siren-inspired aesthetic complete with voluminous waves a la old Hollywood glamour. She added lashings of mascara, rosy blusher and a slick of glossy pink lipstick for extra va-va-voom.

© Getty Images Penny resembled a mermaid with glamorous waves

Alastair, meanwhile, towered over his famous mother in a dapper tailored outfit comprising a flecked grey jacket, a crisp white shirt and a pair of dark trousers. The 19-year-old wore his chestnut mane in a low bun and accessorised with an edgy striped bow tie.

© Getty Images Penny was joined at the premiere by her towering son, Alastair

Penny and Rod's eldest son is a budding model with a place at the Jimmy Choo London Fashion Academy. During an appearance on Loose Women, Rod's wife said: "Alastair is waiting for his A-Level results but he's been given an offer from the Jimmy Choo London Fashion Academy in London, doing a three-year degree in Fashion Design, Entrepreneurship and Branding. So I'm very proud of him."

Beyond this, he's also starred in a fashion campaign for clothing brand, Palm Angels, appearing on a massive billboard.

© Instagram Aiden is his father Rod's mini-me with an unruly mop of hair

Aside from Alastair, Penny and Rod are also proud parents to a son called Aiden, whom they welcomed in February 2011. The 'Maggie May' hitmaker also shares daughters Sarah, Renee, Ruby, and Kimberly and sons Sean, and Liam with previous partners.

Blended family life

Penny and Rod, who tied the knot in 2007, have been open about their blended family dynamics. Reflecting on his blended family, Rod previously told PEOPLE: "I have to be several different fathers because of the different age groups of my kids.

© Instagram Penny has been open about her role as a stepmother

"You really have to treat all of them as individuals with individual problems."

Penny, meanwhile, told HELLO! in 2017: "It's been a learning curve but a wonderful one. It's so lovely that we're all so close and they all turn to me for advice, to talk about dad, boyfriends and career choices. It's a big happy family now."