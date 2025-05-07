Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Penny Lancaster shimmers in body-gliding dress alongside towering model son Alastair
Subscribe
Penny Lancaster shimmers in body-gliding dress alongside towering model son Alastair
womean posing on blue carpet in green dress © Getty Images

Penny Lancaster shimmers in body-gliding dress alongside towering model son Alastair 

The Loose Women star shares two sons with her rocker husband Rod Stewart

Phoebe Tatham
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

TV star and former model Penny Lancaster resembled a shimmering mermaid on Tuesday night as she stepped out to attend the world premiere of Ocean With David Attenborough.

Penny was joined at the star-studded event by her model son, Alastair, whom she shares with her musician husband, Rod Stewart.

Looking glamorous and relaxed, the Loose Women star, 54, rocked a gooseberry-green maxi dress embroidered with a geometric pattern of sequins. She paired her frock with a fluffy chartreuse-hued coat, strappy bronze heels and a quilted clutch in gold.

A pair of amethyst drop earrings rounded off her red carpet look.

woman posing at premiere © Getty Images
The star attended the world premiere of Ocean With David Attenborough

As for hair and makeup, Penny opted for a siren-inspired aesthetic complete with voluminous waves a la old Hollywood glamour. She added lashings of mascara, rosy blusher and a slick of glossy pink lipstick for extra va-va-voom.

penny lancaster in green sequin dress © Getty Images
Penny resembled a mermaid with glamorous waves

Alastair, meanwhile, towered over his famous mother in a dapper tailored outfit comprising a flecked grey jacket, a crisp white shirt and a pair of dark trousers. The 19-year-old wore his chestnut mane in a low bun and accessorised with an edgy striped bow tie.

mother and son posing at premiere © Getty Images
Penny was joined at the premiere by her towering son, Alastair

Penny and Rod's eldest son is a budding model with a place at the Jimmy Choo London Fashion Academy. During an appearance on Loose Women, Rod's wife said: "Alastair is waiting for his A-Level results but he's been given an offer from the Jimmy Choo London Fashion Academy in London, doing a three-year degree in Fashion Design, Entrepreneurship and Branding. So I'm very proud of him."

Beyond this, he's also starred in a fashion campaign for clothing brand, Palm Angels, appearing on a massive billboard.

mother posing with two sons at family wedding© Instagram
Aiden is his father Rod's mini-me with an unruly mop of hair

Aside from Alastair, Penny and Rod are also proud parents to a son called Aiden, whom they welcomed in February 2011. The 'Maggie May' hitmaker also shares daughters Sarah, Renee, Ruby, and Kimberly and sons Sean, and Liam with previous partners.

Blended family life

Penny and Rod, who tied the knot in 2007, have been open about their blended family dynamics. Reflecting on his blended family, Rod previously told PEOPLE: "I have to be several different fathers because of the different age groups of my kids.

Family photo of Rod Stewart with all of his children and Penny Lancaster© Instagram
Penny has been open about her role as a stepmother

"You really have to treat all of them as individuals with individual problems."

Penny, meanwhile, told HELLO! in 2017: "It's been a learning curve but a wonderful one. It's so lovely that we're all so close and they all turn to me for advice, to talk about dad, boyfriends and career choices. It's a big happy family now."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Rod Stweart and Penny's relationship with their kids

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More