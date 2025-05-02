Jennifer Hudson twins with her rarely-seen son amid latest outing

Jennifer Hudson and her 15-year-old son David looked so alike during their latest outing, marking a rare appearance for the growing teen.

The pair sat courtside at the LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves basketball game on Wednesday with matching hairstyles and footwear, looking like twins at the event.

Dynamic duo

© Getty Images Jennifer and David looked so alike

While Jennifer donned dark green Crocs with floral inserts, her son wore simple white Crocs with a gray design.

The EGOT winner sported a black leather jacket with dark jeans and yellow glasses, and David was outfitted in black sweatpants with a snowflake design, a black jacket and a black tee with a silver chain around his neck.

The 43-year-old welcomed her only child with her ex-fiancé, WWE star David Otunga, in August 2009. The pair went on to split in November 2017.

© Instagram The talk show host revealed that their bond had changed in recent years

She explained how her relationship with her son had changed as he entered his teenage years in an interview with Today, adding that she needed to find new ways to support him.

"It goes from that phase when we're holding them, we're in the forefront and taking care of everything. Now my son is carrying me! That transition comes way quicker than we could ever imagine," she said.

"Holding you is not the way to mother you now. So how do you need me? And what way do you need me?" Jennifer continued. "It's like a different form of love: meeting them, and meeting them where they are."

Taking the reins

© Instagram Jennifer rarely posts pictures of her son on social media

David makes rare appearances on his mother's social media by design according to the Dreamgirls star.

"It's all up to him now. When they're little you can put what you want to put, you can say what you want to say," she said. "Now he'll say, 'Tag me in this,' or 'Don't post this.' It's all him."

He may be the offspring of one of the world's greatest performers, but David is more interested in the culinary world, said Jennifer. "He cooks down!" she revealed to People.

© Instagram David loves to cook for his mother

"One minute you're doing the cooking or preparing the food and all of that, and now, he's the master of the kitchen. He'll tell me, 'Mama, you wash the dishes. Mama, you set the table.' Now, that's my job...It's amazing to see how much quickly they grow."

She continued: "My son, he loves everything. He loves his steak. We love making pizza together, which is something that's so fun. He takes that over! And any dish that he comes up with from TikTok, he makes it, and then I have to taste it all. Luckily, he's a good cook, so it turns out okay."

Growing together

© Getty She welcomed her son in August 2009

Raising David as a single mother has not been easy for the talk show host, who shared with Real Simple how they are learning to navigate the world together.

"Being a mom of a Black son, you have to make him conscious of and aware of certain things — who he is within the world. And there's so many layers he has to learn!" she said.

"But he's at an age where he can fully understand it. And he's so evolved beyond what I could ever imagine."

