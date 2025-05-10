Kylie Minogue is ageless as she poses up a storm in waist-cinching jeans

Kylie Minogue has definitely stopped aging with the star looking identical whenever she shares glamorous throwbacks with her followers.

On Saturday, the star gave fans an insight into the filming of the music video for her 2002 hit, Come Into My World. The video was shot in Paris and in the snaps, Kylie could be seen strutting with confidence through the streets in a pink top that gave a small peek at her abs, and a pair of waist-cinching grey jeans and black belt.

The star finished off her ensemble with a pair of maroon heels and wore her sandy blonde hair down and natural makeup that accentuated her beauty for the video.

Kylie looked divine View post on Instagram

Reflecting on the moment, the 56-year-old wrote: "Ooooh, some BTS I haven't seen in aaaaages. Director @michelgondry working his magic and keeping a close eye on me during the filming of Come Into My World in Paris, 2002.

"I've seen some of you recreate this video on location. Love it!!"

© Getty Kylie always looked flawless

Fans loved the behind-the-scenes glimpse, as one enthused: "The greatest music video in human history? Well yes!!!!" and a second added: "This will forever be iconic! Unique! A Masterpiece!"

A third commented: "The most iconic music video ever made I fear."

Recent style

Kylie continues to be a style icon and as she kicked off her Tension Tour back in February, she looked magnificent in a billowing sheer dress complete with a holographic diamante trim, corset detailing and thigh-high slits.

Kylie teamed her glitzy garment with some fishnet tights and a pair of glossy, metallic knee-high boots. As for hair and makeup, the pop icon opted for mermaid waves, a bronzed base and a sweep of scarlet eyeshadow.

© Getty Images The star looked magical on the Tension tour

In an interview with Marie Claire in 2018, Kylie explained that her fashion sense always changes depending on the situation. It depends what it's for. It's incredible how a piece can shine on stage when beforehand you'd look in the mirror and think 'OMG, it's too much!'

"If I'm going on a date, I will try and wear a mid-length slip dress and sharpen it with a jacket, something easy."

© Getty Images The singer opened up about her fashion sense

She added: "I also love satin lace-up ankle boots with the toes out. But throughout the day, I'm so lazy! I'll still wear jeans, trainers and a singlet or denim shirt with either a hat or a topknot."