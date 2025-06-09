Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Amanda Holden's tiny pink two-piece sparks wave of awe during sun-soaked getaway
Amanda Holden attends the RHS Chelsea Flower Show on May 19, 2025 in London, England. Running from May 20-24, the annual event by the Royal Horticultural Society sees garden designers competing to earn coveted bronze, silver or gold medals with their imaginative landscapes and floral displays.© Getty Images

The Britain's Got Talent judge looked sensational

Francesca Shillcock
Digital Travel Editor
2 minutes ago
Amanda Holden often sets the comments section of her Instagram ablaze with her sensational outfits, and it seems the Heart FM broadcaster sent her fans into overdrive after sharing a glimpse of her sun-soaked getaway featuring a Barbie-pink bikini.

The TV star, 54, shared a video on her social media of her strutting along the edge of a swimming pool while on a luscious break to Majorca, explaining in the caption that she was shooting a new brand campaign.

All eyes were on Amanda's incredible figure as she made the pool terrace her runway in her two-piece swimsuit.

Amanda Holden in a pink bikini walking along poolside with garden and villa in the background© Instagram
Amanda Holden looked sensational showing off a two-piece pink bikini while on a sun-soaked trip to Majorca

Completing the high-glamour look, Amanda wearing some large, rectangle framed sunglasses and some cream strappy high heels. The mother-of-two's sun-kissed, blonde locks were styled in her trademark loose waves.

The Britain's Got Talent judge might have been making the most of her time on the gorgeously sun-drenched trip to the Balearics, but she was in fact there for a work commitment as she was filming marketing content for Revive Collagen.

Amanda was joined by former The Only Way Is Essex star Sam Faires, who was also shooting for the campaign.

amanda holden in pink zig zag dress chelsea flower show © Getty Images
The Britain's Got Talent judge also inspires with her fashion choices

Needless to say, fans were aghast at Amanda's impressive physique. One wrote: "Respect. Not easy looking like that in a bikini in her 50s." 

Another echoed this: "Imagine being in your 50s and looking that good in a bikini." A third added: "Imagine being ANY AGE and looking that hot."

Amanda Holden's poolside glamour

The television and radio broadcaster's backdrop for the recent shoot in Majorca was a stunning villa with an enormous pool and plenty of white sun loungers in the background for when Amanda and the crew with to enjoy some sunbathing in between shoot takes.

woman on sun lounger next to pool © Instagram
The Heart FM radio broadcaster's own poolside set up is equally impressive

Amanda's pool location in Spain was not worlds apart from her own outdoor set-up in her £7 million mansion in Surrey, where she lives with her husband, Chris Hughes, and their two daughters, Lexi, 19, and Hollie, 13.

The radio star often shares poolside photos of herself looking like a beach-ready and totally glamorous.

This snap showed off Amanda's humour brilliantly when she took to the sun lounger in her garden with an iPad to tune into her youngest daughter's parents' evening.

Amanda always has plenty of poolside glamour
Amanda was wearing a yellow swimsuit which perfectly matched the sun lounger in her garden, and was wearing oversized shades and a visor to protect her from the sun.

Meanwhile, on a recent trip to Dubai, Amanda was the ultimate bronzed goddess in a blue and white-hued floral bikini, complete with sunglasses and plenty of glittering jewellery, proving her poolside glamour game is unmatched. 

