Heidi Klum and Seal reunite for son's milestone moment after U-turn in relationship

Heidi Klum enjoyed a happy reunion with her ex-husband Seal in mid–June as they came together to celebrate their second eldest son.

Pictures taken during Johan's high school graduation showed the German model and the singer keeping a close hand on each other, with Seal placing a protective hand on Heidi's neck. They had an intense conversation and hugged several times outside their son's graduation in downtown Los Angeles.

© BACKGRID Heidi and Seal reunite to celebrate their son Johan's high school graduation

Heidi wore a loose white pantsuit paired with nude strappy heels and a Louis Vuitton crossbody bag, while Seal paired pale pink linen pants with a cream-grey trench coat and white boots.

The pair have co-parented amicably, but are rarely-seen together; they both joined their blended families in 2024 for their eldest son Henry's graduation.

© BACKGRID Seal placed a protective hand on her neck

Heidi and Seal's divorce was marred by reports of friction after Heidi filed for sole custody of their children, while Seal sought joint custody of their children. In 2020 they also clashed over Heidi's wishes to take her Germany with her to film Next Top Model in 2002 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The emergency hearing saw Heidi claims that her ex-husband's "with our children is sporadic at best," and Leni also wrote a letter, on behalf of her siblings, that told the judge they wanted to travel with their mom.

© Instagram Heidi Klum celebrated her son's graduation

The 52-year-old former Project Runway host – who will return to the series for the upcoming 21st season – took to Instagram to share a carousel of heartwarming snaps from the big day but later deleted the post. One video showed the 18-year-old proudly receiving his honor, dressed in his school’s blue graduation robes and cap layered over a crisp white shirt and smart tie.

Another picture showed mom Heidi affectionately planting a kiss on Johan’s cheek as he smiled, while a second featured Johan's proud older brother Henry also posing for the camera alongside their mom.

© Instagram Heidi and son Henry Samuel pose for a selfie

In 2024 Heidi shared that Johan was looking forward to attending college, and had been busy visiting various colleges around the country.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Heidi's eldest son Henry has stepped into the spotlight in recent years

"Today, we actually toured Parsons [School of Design] for my second son, Johan," she said."Johan is very much into the arts and making clothes. So today we toured Parsons."

Both Leni and Henry have followed their mom into the modeling industry. Leni, 21, was first approached by a modeling scout at the age of 12, however, her mom would not allow her to sign until she was 16, making her debut alongside her mom for Vogue Germany.

© Getty Images Len and dad Seal walk the red carpet together in 2021

Leni's biological father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, but Seal legally adopted her in 2009, changing her name to Leni Olumi Klum.

Henry, 20, made his high-fashion debut during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in January, parading down the runway at Lena Erziak's Haute Couture Spring/Summer show.

"He lives in his own world," Heidi told Good Housekeeping of her son.

"We went to dinner all dressed properly [and Henry wore dinosaur slippers]. You can barely walk in those things, but for him, it's not weird at all."

Their youngest is daughter Lou, 16, who is an avid dancer. In 2021, the German supermodel shared a video of Lou performing a lively hip-hop routine alongside famous choreographer Miguel Zárate.