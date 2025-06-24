Amanda Holden leaves HELLO! readers divided with 'risk-taking' style

Amanda Holden's fashion sense has had her fans in a chokehold for as long as she's been on our small screens.

With her mini dresses and risqué choices, she's certainly quite the fashion-forward British style icon, and it seems that that doesn't come without its consequences.

Fashion followers have been divided by the Heart Radio star's style. A new poll of HELLO!'s readers revealed that just 40.4% of people answered 'yes' when asked the question, 'Are you a fan of Amanda Holden's style?'.

That meant that a surprising 59.6% of respondents aren't on board with Amanda's bolder choices, which she spoke out about back in 2022.

On a woman's right to be playful with her fashion at any age, she said: "Fashion is about taking risks. I encourage everyone to have a little fun and be a little daring. I'd be bored playing it safe."

Join us in taking a look at some of Amanda's most iconic and striking outfits to date…

© Getty Amanda rocked the most wonderful leather ensemble back in May. In an aubergine leather midi dress, which featured a collared neckline, leg-split skirt and belted waist, the TV personality looked absolutely incredible. To accessorise, she brought out a pair of white stilettos and a studded clutch that perfectly matched her dress.

Taking her adorable dogs for a walk, Amanda opted for a beautiful monochrome pistachio green ensemble, going for a warmer, softer take on the mint green outfits that we see all over in spring. She wore a wrap skirt and matching cardigan, both in green, from Karen Millen, layered under a slightly more neutral toned jacket, and a pair of white heeled pumps.

© Getty Images The Britain's Got Talent judge channelled Barbie when she stepped out for the show's auditions in Blackpool at the beginning of the year, appearing alongside Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli. Amanda's dress featured a corseted top, spaghetti straps, and a slim-fit skirt that fell just above her ankles. She rounded it all off with a pair of glossy white pointed heels.

© Instagram Arguably her most daring look to date, Amanda posed in a sequinned gold mini dress, with a plunging neckline, bringing out a pair of matching golden high heels to accessorise. Truly iconic.