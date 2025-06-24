Amanda Holden leaves HELLO! readers divided with 'risk-taking' style

Amanda Holden's fashion sense has had her fans in a chokehold for as long as she's been on our small screens.
With her mini dresses and risqué choices, she's certainly quite the fashion-forward British style icon, and it seems that that doesn't come without its consequences.
Fashion followers have been divided by the Heart Radio star's style. A new poll of HELLO!'s readers revealed that just 40.4% of people answered 'yes' when asked the question, 'Are you a fan of Amanda Holden's style?'.
That meant that a surprising 59.6% of respondents aren't on board with Amanda's bolder choices, which she spoke out about back in 2022.
On a woman's right to be playful with her fashion at any age, she said: "Fashion is about taking risks. I encourage everyone to have a little fun and be a little daring. I'd be bored playing it safe."
Join us in taking a look at some of Amanda's most iconic and striking outfits to date…
Amanda rocked the most wonderful leather ensemble back in May.
In an aubergine leather midi dress, which featured a collared neckline, leg-split skirt and belted waist, the TV personality looked absolutely incredible.
To accessorise, she brought out a pair of white stilettos and a studded clutch that perfectly matched her dress.
Taking her adorable dogs for a walk, Amanda opted for a beautiful monochrome pistachio green ensemble, going for a warmer, softer take on the mint green outfits that we see all over in spring.
She wore a wrap skirt and matching cardigan, both in green, from Karen Millen, layered under a slightly more neutral toned jacket, and a pair of white heeled pumps.