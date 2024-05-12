Shania Twain shares revealing details of her insane 20lbs Vegas outfit

Shania Twain is back on the Las Vegas stage, kicking off her latest residency, Come On Over, a tribute to her third studio album of the same name.

Last year, while on her Queen of Me Tour, the Canadian country-pop star, 58, celebrated the iconic record's 25th anniversary and is marking its legacy with her return to Sin City.

Shania finally kicked off the residency, her third total and the follow-up to the highly successful Let's Go, Girls! which ran from 2019-2022, on May 10 at the Bakkt Theater in Planet Hollywood.

The singer spoke with People the day after the show and gushed about feeling "comfortable" with the crowd. "I'm comfortable with the environment and I feel friendly with everybody, so I feel at home."

And how did she feel about opening night? "I'm not just relieved, I'm really happy…I was really able to enjoy the adrenaline, because adrenaline can also throw you off."

Shania is also, in trademark fashion, breaking out some more stunning looks for the new run of shows, ranging from her familiar black mini dress and top hat combo, to a jaw-dropping black ball gown with a huge ruffled skirt for a performance of the track "From This Moment."

© Getty Images Shania returned to the Vegas stage for "COME ON OVER"

The dress is so huge, in fact, that the singer even had a name for it — Fiona. "She's called Fiona and she probably weighs, I am guessing, around 20 pounds, maybe more, maybe even 20 to 30 pounds," she revealed.

Elaborating more on the construction of the outfit, which she shared took "weeks" to make, she added: "She is a structure. I designed her."

© Getty Images "It's a production to get her in place, to get her on, to get her off."

"I already knew what it was meant to be and then it was just about adding the right amount. It was kind of like putting a puzzle together. But I already knew what [the] puzzle was going to look like, what it wanted it to look like. It's a production to get her in place, to get her on, to get her off."

One other part of her aesthetic that's been garnering considerable attention is her collection of multi-colored wigs, ranging from the cotton candy pink to the electric blonde, although the singer conceded that there weren't as many as you'd expect.

© Getty Images The residency is the singer's third in Sin City

"I probably have 10 natural wigs that are my natural hair just for bad hair days kind of thing," Shania admitted. "Then I have 10 color wigs. I don't have a ton. Twenty is not bad."

The "You're Still the One" singer revealed that her favorite was a light pink 'do, joking that "it's the closest to what I will look like when I'm completely gray."

© Getty Images Shania's already bringing the best and most extravagant of looks

Shania Twain: COME ON OVER — The Las Vegas Residency — All the Hits! (as it's fully advertised) began on May 10 and will play a total of 24 shows before wrapping on December 14. After several shows in May, it will break until August and continue intermittently through the rest of the year.