Shania Twain, 59, looks stunning in beach photo as she shares life update with fans

Shania Twain is the queen of country. And at 59, she's still saying, "Let's go girls!"

Yesterday, the Grammy award winner posted a series of photos to her 2.7 million Instagram followers giving a sneak peek into her life.

She wrote: "I thought I would share a little bit of what my life has looked like lately. A phone call that could have been an email, jam sessions with friends, meeting a wonderful singer at a restaurant for an impromptu still the one duet, and traveling and adventures with Sapphie."

© Instagram Shania on the beach with her dog

Shania posed on the beach with her dog Sapphie. The 'You're Still the One' singer held a guitar case in her hand and stood in front of a boat on icy blue water.

She also gave a surprise announcement to her fans.

"We head into rehearsals for the Summer tour next week," Shania wrote. "I can't wait to get back on the road!"

© WireImage Frederic and Shania fell in love amid a crisis

Shania's almost 60

The country legend turns 60 this year. And she has a lot of opinions on aging as a woman.

"I was always insecure about my body," Shania told US Weekly. "As a female, throughout my youth [I was] touched inappropriately so many times [and] I was in abusive situations where you hate being a woman. I hated being a girl."

Having been in the industry for decades, Shania understands the ups and downs of being in the public eye. Especially how it impacts one's self worth.

© Steve Granitz The couple knew each other for a decade before becoming an item

"For me, walking on the beach in a bathing suit is like, 'What was I waiting for?'" she explained to US Weekly. "Of course I don’t have the body I imagined — because my image of the perfect body is a supermodel with no cellulite, perfect proportions and a beautiful stride."

Frédéric impresses her much

Shania started dating Frédéric Thiébaud in 2009. The two got engaged in December 2010 and married just one month later. The small sunset ceremony was held on New Year's Day 2011 in Rincon, Puerto Rico.

Shania and the Swiss businessman fell in love after she split from her ex-husband, Robert Lange, who allegedly had an affair with Frédéric's then-wife Marie-Anne — Shania's close friend at the time.

"[He] has been the most constant companion and support," Shania said to PEOPLE in 2010. "We leaned on one another through the ups and downs, taking turns holding each other up. We've become stronger and closer through it all, as have our children, Eja and Johanna."

© Instagram Shania rarely shares photos of her son

Shania and Frédéric raise two children – Eja, 23, whose dad is Shania's ex Robert, and Johanna, 24, whose mom is Frédéric's ex-wife, Marie-Anne.

"I have a beautiful stepdaughter and I have a beautiful son," Shania told ITV's Lorraine in 2017. "I'm very happy. I just love being a parent."