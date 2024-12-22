Mariah Carey rocks festive red mini dress and snow boots amid 'devastating' health setback

Mariah Carey, 55, looked suitably festive as she stepped out in Aspen, Colorado on Saturday dressed in a knitted red mini-dress with snowy white accessories.

The All I Want for Christmas hitmaker, whose 30-year-old hit tops the charts almost every year, was seen indulging in some pre-Christmas shopping in the upscale ski resort, slipping into a berry-red long-sleeved mini dress paired with Chanel accessories.

The vocalist rocked a Chanel knitted beanie hat along with matching fur-lined gloves, which she paired with knee-high snow boots that had a chunky heel.

© Getty Mariah was seen shopping in Aspen, Colorado on 21 December

Mariah's golden blonde hair tumbled past her shoulders in a sleek, straight style, as the singer opted for a frosted pink lip gloss to complete her Mrs Claus-inspired ensemble.

Mariah's devastating news

The mother-of-two's smiling outing comes just one week after the Touch My Body singer was forced to cancel a string of performances as part of her Christmas Time shows this month.

© Getty The singer rocked her festive ensemble to enjoy a day of luxury shopping

Plagued by health concerns, the Grammy Award winner pulled out of shows at Newark, New Jersey's Prudential Center and Belmont Park, New York's UBS Arena after suffering from a bout of flu that left her unable to perform. "Newark and Belmont — I wish I had better news but unfortunately I'm still sick and have to cancel the shows tonight [Dec. 13] and on Sunday," she penned on X (formerly Twitter).

"I'm really devastated about it and appreciate your support. Love, MC," she added, alongside a broken heart emoji.

The news came as a disappointment to fans, who were told days before that Mariah's Pittsburgh show would be cancelled due to her illness.

© Kevin Mazur Mariah Carey performs onstage during Mariah Carey's Christmas Time Tour Kick Off at Yaamava' Resort & Casino

"Pittsburgh, I am sorry to say, I've come down with the flu. It breaks my heart that I unfortunately have to cancel tonight's show. I love you all so much," she tweeted at the time.

Mariah's Christmas with twins Moroccan and Monroe

Despite her recent setbacks, Mariah is no doubt looking forward to spending the rest of the holiday season with her 13-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, who have joined her on much of her Christmas Time tour.

© Instagram Photo shared by Mariah Carey on Instagram September 14, 2024 from a visit to the Great Wall of China in Beijing with her twins

The talented teenagers have even joined their mother on stage, with Roc taking over the drums as Monroe plays the guitar and dances.

"I love them so much. They're really good kids, you know what I mean?" Mariah said of her kids in an interview with E! News