Mariah Carey puts on a leggy display in $17,000 mini dress during shop spree in Aspen

Mariah Carey, often dubbed the Queen of Christmas, brought her signature sparkle to Aspen, Colorado, during a festive shopping trip that doubled as a fashion moment.

The 55-year-old icon turned heads while visiting Gucci’s Aspen boutique on December 21, wearing a dazzling outfit straight from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection, perfectly blending winter coziness with high-end glamour.

Mariah embraced the snowy season in a coordinated ensemble that featured a chunky rib wool cardigan adorned with shimmering fringe detailing and a matching sleeveless mini dress.

The two pieces, which originally retailed for a jaw-dropping $17,000 combined, showcased her flair for all things luxurious.

To keep warm while maintaining her signature sparkle, she accessorized with glittering tights, a statement silver necklace, and a cream Gucci rib knit wool lamé beanie with the label’s iconic monogram.

Adding practicality to her chic look, the All I Want for Christmas Is You singer opted for white snow boots, which effortlessly transitioned from the designer boutique to Aspen’s snowy streets. Mariah completed her winter-ready ensemble with classic aviator sunglasses and a sleek, straight hairstyle, exuding effortless elegance.

Mariah has made Aspen her go-to destination for the holiday season in recent years, and this year was no exception.

Her visit to Gucci came shortly after the conclusion of her highly celebrated Christmas Time Tour, which wrapped up on December 17 in Brooklyn.

The tour, a beloved tradition for fans, had its challenges this year, as Mariah was forced to cancel three performances due to illness. Despite the setbacks, she expressed her gratitude for the tour and hinted at making adjustments for future schedules. “I really love doing it,” she shared with People. "I just need to plan it a little differently because this year I got sick from being out there too long."

Mariah also reflected on the magical moments of her final performance, including an unforgettable exchange with Rihanna, who attended her show.

The viral moment saw Mariah playfully signing Rihanna’s chest during the concert. “That was hilarious,” she said, recalling the surprise encounter. “I’d heard Rihanna was coming, but I didn’t expect her to be in the actual crowd. She was so much fun.”

As the ultimate symbol of Christmas joy, Mariah remains deeply connected to her holiday music and traditions. Even during her downtime in Aspen, she’s surrounded by her iconic songs. "I’m in Aspen, and right now ‘Oh Santa!’ is playing over the speakers," she revealed, laughing. "And I’m like, 'I guess I’m not sick of it.'"