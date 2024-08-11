Mariah Carey dazzles in diamonds and show-stopping bodycon dress

Mariah Carey enjoyed a surprise reunion this week. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the singer gave fans a glimpse of her catch-up with actress, Halle Berry.

"Had the most fabulous guests at last night's show!! Thank you @babyface and @halleberry for joining me and the lambs for 'The Celebration of Mimi!!' See you tonight for the very last time this summer!!" she wrote in the caption.

Pictured alongside the Cat Woman star, Mariah looked seriously glam in a red cape-sleeve gown that grazed the floor. Accessorizing with a dazzling diamond necklace, the 55-year-old wore her balayage locks down in mermaid waves and opted for a dewy makeup combo.

As for Halle, 57, the actress could be seen wearing a black mesh top and a statement gold necklace. Sporting her natural curls, The Union star put on a radiant display.

Sending Instagram into meltdown, fans are loving Mariah and Halle's friendship. "@mariahcarey & @halleberry iconic queens and soul sisters," wrote one. "Legends only!!!!" added another. "I'm about to faint from the BEAUTY in this pic," penned a third.

It's been a busy week for Mariah as she continues to perform in Las Vegas. This week, the songstress also confirmed that tickets are officially on sale for her biggest Christmas tour yet, which begins in November.

Amidst her jampacked schedule, Mariah is yet to react to her ex-husband, Nick Cannon's bombshell comments. In a new interview with E! News, the rapper – who was married to Mariah from 2008 to 2016 – revealed his hopes that they might reconcile one day.

"We belong together," he told the publication, adding that he would "absolutely" get back together with Mariah and would "be stupid if I wouldn't".

© Charley Gallay Mariah's ex-husband Nick Cannon recently shared his hopes that they'll get back together one day

Following their divorce, Mariah and Nick have continued to co-parent their twins Moroccan and Monroe, and they've also entered other relationships.

In recent years, Mariah has been in relationships with Australian billionaire James Packer, and backup dancer, Bryan Tanaka. After dating on and off for seven years, Bryan confirmed that he and Mariah had gone their separate ways in December 2023.

Mariah dated Bryan Tanaka from 2016 to 2023

"Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we've shared," Bryan explained on Instagram.

As for Nick, the 43-year-old has dated models Jessica White, Brittany Bella, Alyssa Scott, and Brie Tiesi, former DJ Abby De La Rosa, and photographer LaNisha Cole.