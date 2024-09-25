Victoria Beckham just wore a rare £18,000 bag at Paris Fashion Week

Victoria Beckham and accessories? A match made in sartorial heaven.

From chain-clad pouches to monogrammed hosiery, the fashion designer has carefully incorporated luxurious accessories into her eponymous brand. However, that has stopped the Beckham matriarch from sporting exquisite pieces from fellow high end houses.

On Tuesday, Victoria was seen mapping the streets of Paris alongside her middle son Romeo. The family, who are gearing up for her spring/summer 2025 offering on Friday, touched down in the City of Lights earlier this week.

© Getty Victoria wore rare Hermès Brikin in Paris

Victoria assembled a fitted pinstripe pencil skirt in a sleek navy hue with a gothic lace underskirt that romantically peeked out around the hem. She paired the easywear piece with a casual V-neck top featuring unexpected rips on the sleeves and under the arm for a distressed look. A pair of scarlett heels injected the monochrome attire with a bolt of colour.

Our attention, however, centred on Victoria’s arm candy. The mother-of-four clasped a rare Hermès construction, worth approximately £18,000 on the second-hand market.

© Getty The designer took to the streets of Paris before her SS25 show

Coined the ‘Birkin 35 Exotic Leathers Handbag,’ the lavish accessory is crafted from deep blue crocodile leather - a controversial yet signature Hermès material. With a spacious 35 cm size, it features a sleek, structured design, signature lock and hardware, and exceptional craftsmanship, making it a coveted symbol of timeless elegance. Perfect for the designer.

Hermès is famed for sourcing the finest crocodile skins, primarily from the Nile and Australian saltwater species, and employs highly skilled artisans to handcraft each piece.

The skins undergo meticulous processes, such as tanning and dyeing, ensuring vibrant colours and a supple finish. Crocodile leather is featured in Hermès’ most iconic items, including the Birkin and Kelly bags, making them symbols of exclusivity. However, the house’s crocodile farming system has attracted much controversy within the industry, especially in the wake of growing concerns surrounding animal welfare and sustainability.