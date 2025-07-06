Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Vogue Williams could be a bride in £160 shoulder-baring gown
Vogue Williams posed side on in leopard print dress© Shutterstock

The star celebrated her daughter's fifth birthday party

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Vogue Williams could have been a modern bride on Saturday as she took to Instagram to show off her outfit for a special family occasion.

The My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast host, 39, was seen wearing a gorgeous white gown with a billowing skirt and thin spaghetti straps. The high street dress from Monsoon also featured a maxi-length hem and came with an elegant chiffon scarf which Vogue draped around her neck and down her back.

"This is what I'm wearing for Gigi's party. Looks very glam," Vogue said, addressing her followers in an Instagram video. "It's so comfy. Gigi's in white so I decided to wear white too with her like her little wedding."

Vogue Williams in white floaty dress© Instagram
Vogue Williams wore a Monsoon dress

Her daughter, who celebrated her fifth birthday, was seen holding the hand of a children's entertainer dressed as the Little Mermaid at her princess-themed birthday party. As her mother suggested, she wore a white party dress with a sweet tulle skirt.

Gigi in white dress and tiara© Instagram
Gigi wore a white dress to match her mum

Vogue's Wimbledon whites

The special occasion came after Vogue joined HELLO! at the HELLO! x Emirates Power Duo Luncheon on day two of the Wimbledon Championships.

Vogue and Joanne in front of wimbledon leaderboard© Instagram
Vogue and Joanne host a podcast together

Joined by her podcast co-host Joanne McNally, Vogue looked lovely in a white floaty midi dress with cut-outs at the waist and pink piped detailing on the skirt.

Vogue in a white dress at Wimbledon with joanne in black dress© Instagram
Vogue wore a white dress to Wimbledon

The stylish dress was teamed with white heeled mules which were adorned with colourful jewels and she sported gold-rimmed sunglasses to match her jewellery.

Vogue's anniversary dress

The outing came after Vogue took to Instagram to mark her seventh wedding anniversary with her husband, Spencer Matthews.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews© @spencermatthews
Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews celebrated a special milestone

The TV presenter shared a photo from a recent family event where she wore a lime green figure-skimming dress.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews© @voguewilliams
Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews

The bodycon number featured a large split up the leg, which was highlighted with silver jewels on the hem to match those adorning the high neckline. Vogue teamed her vibrant cocktail dress with silver strappy heels, a metallic clutch, and statement sunnies.

DISCOVER: Vogue Williams sends Instagram wild with 'divisive' Marks & Spencer jelly shoes

Her husband, with whom she shares their kids Theodore, born in 2018, Gigi, born in 2020, and Otto, born in 2022, was dapper in black tie. "7 years married today. 3 kids, two dogs, and a whole lot of fun," the mother-of-three penned.

