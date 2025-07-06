Vogue Williams could be a bride in £160 shoulder-baring gown

Vogue Williams could have been a modern bride on Saturday as she took to Instagram to show off her outfit for a special family occasion.

The My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast host, 39, was seen wearing a gorgeous white gown with a billowing skirt and thin spaghetti straps. The high street dress from Monsoon also featured a maxi-length hem and came with an elegant chiffon scarf which Vogue draped around her neck and down her back.

"This is what I'm wearing for Gigi's party. Looks very glam," Vogue said, addressing her followers in an Instagram video. "It's so comfy. Gigi's in white so I decided to wear white too with her like her little wedding."

Her daughter, who celebrated her fifth birthday, was seen holding the hand of a children's entertainer dressed as the Little Mermaid at her princess-themed birthday party. As her mother suggested, she wore a white party dress with a sweet tulle skirt.

Vogue's Wimbledon whites

The special occasion came after Vogue joined HELLO! at the HELLO! x Emirates Power Duo Luncheon on day two of the Wimbledon Championships.

Joined by her podcast co-host Joanne McNally, Vogue looked lovely in a white floaty midi dress with cut-outs at the waist and pink piped detailing on the skirt.

The stylish dress was teamed with white heeled mules which were adorned with colourful jewels and she sported gold-rimmed sunglasses to match her jewellery.

Vogue's anniversary dress

The outing came after Vogue took to Instagram to mark her seventh wedding anniversary with her husband, Spencer Matthews.

The TV presenter shared a photo from a recent family event where she wore a lime green figure-skimming dress.

The bodycon number featured a large split up the leg, which was highlighted with silver jewels on the hem to match those adorning the high neckline. Vogue teamed her vibrant cocktail dress with silver strappy heels, a metallic clutch, and statement sunnies.

Her husband, with whom she shares their kids Theodore, born in 2018, Gigi, born in 2020, and Otto, born in 2022, was dapper in black tie. "7 years married today. 3 kids, two dogs, and a whole lot of fun," the mother-of-three penned.