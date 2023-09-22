Michelle Keegan shocks fans with new tattoo ahead of Brassic season five

Michelle Keegan joined her castmates to celebrate five years since Brassic hit our screens on Wednesday - and she showed us a little more than we bargained for.

Taking to Instagram the following day, the 36-year-old actress shared a post-party video of her feet, one of which was covered in a huge lion tattoo.

Michelle appeared to be at the gym and was wearing leggings with no socks in the surprising video, although we have a suspicion it might just be a temporary ink.

Michelle shared a photo of the tattoo at the gym

She plays Erin in the show, which follows the lives of Vinnie - played by Joe Gilgun - and his friends in a fictional Lancashire town called Hawley.

With season five out next week, filming for season six has already been confirmed. Earlier this week, Michelle took to Instagram, writing: "We're back baby! BRASSIC season 6!!" alongside a teaser clip.

The Our Girl star also shared a group photo from the birthday event with her six million followers, and captioned the post: "Fab night last night celebrating Brassic's 5th birthday & the launch of series 5 Out 28th September @skytv."

Michelle Keegan and her Brassic co-stars celebrated the launch of season five

She looked stunning in the pictures, dressed down in a pair of wide-leg jeans, strappy heeled sandals and a contrasting cream fitted top, which appears to be from her latest collection with Very. She wore her chocolate brown hair loose in mermaid waves and her makeup was fresh-faced and glowy.

Michelle dropped her new Very September collection last week, full of chic tailored suits, printed dresses and cosy bouclé coats.

Sharing some new season looks on her Instagram Stories, she wrote: "Here’s a few fave pieces from my September collection that’s launched today."

Michelle shared her new Very fashion collection with her Instagram followers

The Brassic actress looked flawless posing in the new pieces - many of which are already selling out fast. In the first picture, she could be seen wearing a cream cable knit sweater and faux leather trousers, while in another she wore a longline jacket with bouclé sleeves over a knitted mini dress - gorgeous.