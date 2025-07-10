Michelle Keegan looks like a model in wide-legged flares perfect for the 2025 heatwave

The whole UK has been sizzling in the latest heatwave and Michelle Keegan managed to get temperatures rising as she shared a selection of photos from her recent Cotswolds getaway.

The star embodied a supermodel as she enjoyed the scenic locale and looked absolutely phenomenal as she posed outside a wooden cabin in a cream outfit that was suitably covered in little sun patterns. She finished her look off with matching trousers and a pair of open-toed sandals.

The mother-of-one shared plenty of other insights into her holiday, from jaw-dropping vistas to all of the local businesses that she stopped in on.

© Instagram Michelle was ready for the summer!

However, the sweetest photo featured the star pushing a buggy with her daughter, Palma, inside. Michelle looked so glam in the photo as she posed atop a tiny stone bridge, keeping a hand on her daughter's buggy.

"Summer in the Cotswolds," Michelle captioned the snap alongside emojis of several flowers.

© Instagram The star looked so sweet as she pushed her daughter around

Fans were enchanted by the images, as one said: "Gorgeous and love the picture with the pushchair you can just see two tiny feet. So cute," and a second added: "Outfit goals. I bought for my Mum's birthday. Stunning co-ord and always you look smoking."

Bond with Palma

Michelle has been loving life as a mum and has been inseparable from her daughter, even bringing the young girl with her to work.

The star's cousin, Katie Fearnhough, shared the cutest photo of Palma looking so cute and chic in a frilly hat, watching as her mother performed on set. "Watching her mummy," she sweetly posted as the caption.

© Instagram Michelle and Palma are very close

Michelle and husband Mark Wright, who have been married since 2015, announced their little one's arrival on Instagram, opting to post a touching snapshot that showed them holding their newborn's hand.

They wrote in their caption: "Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl [white heart emoji] Palma Elizabeth Wright, 06.03.25."