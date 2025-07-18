Victoria Beckham just taught us how to wear above-the-knee shorts in your 50s

We all know that the mighty Victoria Beckham is a pioneer when it comes to pulling off major fashion trends.

The wife of David Beckham has never been a 'faddy' dresser though; classic is her middle name and she stays away from trending pieces that will be in the bin a few months from now.

From little black dresses to blazers and tailored trousers, the former Spice Girl has worn (and nailed) them all.

Victoria wowed in her white, 'short' shorts

One item the brunette beauty is often seen in when the weather gets hot is a pair of shorts. No matter your age, wearing shorts can be pretty scary, but Victoria takes on the trend well.

© Instagram VB is a big fan of shorts

But she has great legs, we hear you cry! This may be true, but the fashion mogul styles her above-the-knee shorts in such a way that every woman in her 50s and beyond can do the same, no matter your shape.

© Photo: Getty Images Victoria styling up her denim shorts way back in 2006

The key is to always go tailored. In 2020, the mother-of-four hit Greece with David and shared a romantic snap of the pair on Instagram. In it, Victoria took on the resortwear trend, and her white shorts looked the business.

The CEO of Victoria Beckham Beauty defined her waist with a fabulous terracotta belt. She added the key item that we should all have in our wardrobes, an ultra-preppy, light blue Oxford long-sleeved shirt, which was oversized and tucked into her waistband. Such a sleek holiday look!

By selecting a great fabric like VB, styling it with a sleek shirt and adding top-notch accessories, this is the ultimate style lesson on wearing short shorts.

Victoria Beckham in mini skirts

Victoria is also the mini skirt queen, despite criticism from skeptics that say mini skirts can't be worn past 25.

© Instagram/@victoriabeckham Victoria with Cindy Crawford, rocking her mini skirt

Victoria is a big fan of the short skirt, styling it up elegantly. By donning the style, she cleverly elongates the leg, and often teams it with a tailored blazer, which can make an ensemble look timeless in seconds. The fashionista often opts for skirts in black, a universally flattering shade known to have slimming properties.