Heidi Klum highlights her very toned legs in a feathered mini dress just like daughter Leni's

While the rest of Paris is recovering from Fashion Week (and knee-deep in preparations for the upcoming Summer Olympics), Heidi Klum is just getting started with her exploration.

The 51-year-old supermodel has been spending a few days at the French capital with her husband Tom Kaulitz at the tail end of PFW, seeing the sights and making the best of Pride month.

Heidi has shared several outtakes from her trip on social media, plus the many accompanying fashion moments, but her latest might just be one of her most chic yet.

Recommended video You may also like Heidi Klum and daughter Leni stun in latest lingerie campaign

On Saturday, the German model and her musician husband spent a day in the city at the Parisian Pride march, and dressed for the occasion in a baby pink feathered mini dress.

The tiny ruffled fit, covered in tiers of feathers, bounced up and down as she walked, covering her from the lower neckline to the top of her thighs, allowing her toned legs to shine. She styled the look with a few gold chains, a lavender crossbody bag, sunglasses, and a pair of black and white sneakers.

Other highlights from her trip include strutting the busy Parisian streets, seeing the original Moulin Rouge cabaret show, and of course, visiting the Eiffel Tower, a tourist's perfect set-list.

© Instagram Heidi posed in a feathered mini dress ahead of spending the day in Paris

What made Heidi's choice of dress for Paris Pride so special, however, was that it was the exact same dress (or at least style of dress) also worn by her daughter Leni Klum just weeks earlier.

Heidi and Leni, 20, attended the amfAR Gala at the Cannes Film Festival together last month, and for the affair's after party, the supermodel opted for a white sheer Monique Lhuillier gown covered in feathers, and Leni matched the vibe with the exact same pink feather mini.

MORE: Leni Klum looks just like her mother Heidi in tiny white bikini

For the actual carpet, however, they went for striking yet contrasting ensembles, with Heidi wearing an asymmetrical peach Lever Couture gown covered in gigantic ruffles from one shoulder all the way down to the train.

© Getty Images She wore the exact same dress worn by Leni at the amfAR Gala's after party

Leni, on the other hand, wore a skin-tight black Raisa Vanessa netted gown with strategically placed 3D flowers on the bust and hips, adding matching gloves and a dazzling diamond necklace to top it off.

SEE: Heidi Klum strikes a pose in bronze metallic swimsuit highlighting her statuesque figure

Leni has followed in her Germany's Next Topmodel host mom's footsteps as a budding beauty queen as well, and in an interview with Glamour recently, Heidi opened up about mentoring her daughter as she found her footing in the industry.

"We discuss everything, I check her offers," she explained. "I help her choose outfits for events. She usually chooses the outfit I advised her against. I made it clear to her from the start that, as my daughter, she would be a target for the public."

MORE: Leni Klum stuns with bold new look in glam photoshoot

"Many people will think she's cute, others will think she's stupid. Just because she's my daughter. People who don't like me might automatically not like her either. She must have a thick skin, but my children have that."

© Getty Images Mom and daughter opted for contrasting looks on the actual red carpet

Heidi emphasized, however, that she wanted Leni's journey to be solely her own. "I want Leni to have her own experiences — free from any contacts she might have thanks to me…She has her own style and that's good — I don't want her to be like me."