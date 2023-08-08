Helen Skelton's mini-me children are all grown-up in glorious beachside video

Helen Skelton is a very busy mum-of-three at the moment with the summer holidays upon us, and she made sure that despite some changeable weather, her children have been treated to memorable days out.

On Tuesday, the Countryfile star revealed that she had headed down to Morecambe Beach with her children: Ernie, eight, Louis, six, and Elsie, one, alongside some friends. Taking to her Instagram, the presenter shared several sweet moments from their day out, including the children playing around on the beach with Ernie attempting to catch some of the sun's rays, while Louis went to play in the sea.

Other sweet moments saw her sons shoot some hoops in an arcade before playing on an adventure playground with their friends. Elsie, meanwhile, looked so sweet as she chased after a kite and toddled along on the beach in an adorable jumper that bore her name on its back.

Showing how much she loved the family's staycation, Helen lovingly wrote: "This little island," ending her post with the raised hands and red heart emojis.

© Instagram Ernie tried getting some sunbeams

Followers were quick to react to all the stunning clips and snaps that the mum-of-three shared, as one teased: "And people have the cheek to say it's grim up north," while another shared: "I miss Frontierland on Morecambe. So many childhood family memories from there."

A third penned: "Beautiful family, lovely photos,so many happy childhood memories. You really are a wonderful mum. I love little Elsie's jumper she is such a cutie your boys are so protective of her, just a beautiful loving family," and a fourth enthused: "Wow they're growing so fast!"

© Instagram Helen shared a precious mother-daughter moment

Helen has been happy to share frequent updates with her fans when it comes to her young family, sharing several insights in her son's football games as she and young Elsie cheer on from the sidelines.

Last month, Helen shared a sweet photo of the young girl, and it was clear to see that Elsie was already taking after Helen in the hair department, with bright blonde locks, but instead of the presenter's straight 'dos, Elsie's was full of bouncy curls.

© Instagram Elsie enjoyed her time on the beach

The young tot looked so sweet as she stood barefoot in the grass in an adorable pink romper while her hair appeared to be quite animated with all the wind blowing around.

"Another day. Another side line," Helen quipped in her caption, as she also shared a photo of Elsie getting involved in the pre-match briefing with her brother, something we're sure was vastly appreciated. Elsie was seen sitting with several of the boys before they headed out, including older brother Louis, who sat opposite his younger sister while rocking blue shorts and a black sports jacket. "Team talks," the loving mum said.

© Instagram Helen's children were joined by friends

Helen shared her children with ex-husband Richie Myler, however, last year she confirmed that the pair had gone their separate ways. In a statement that announced Helen and Richie's nine-year marriage coming to an end, she said: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

But she didn't let the break-up get to her, telling the Telegraph: "There's loads of stuff to ask me about that's really interesting, that's not, 'Ohhh, poor you.' I don't see myself as a victim, no, because I mean, look… There are a lot of people who have been in my situation who haven't been given the opportunities that I've got."