Obsessed with the clothes on Love Is Blind UK? Same, so I tracked their outfits down

I'm already addicted to Love Is Blind UK and it only dropped on Netflix this week. Back for season two are our cute couple hosts, Emma Willis and husband Matt, and I for one am already invested in who is going to end up with who.

One thing I've always wondered is where do the Love Is Blind contestants get their outfits from? They are, after all, pretty stylish sitting in their pods. How they resist the lure of leggings I don't know. The women, including Sophie, Megan, Katisha, Ashleigh and Sarova, always look so chic, wearing cute dresses, sweet tops and jumpsuits to date the men.

I guess there's something to be said for dressing the part, even if you're not living it. They are, after all, 'dating' as such and even though the blokes can't see them, they want to feel the part.

And when we get to the first meet section of proceedings, the women always bring it. Sequin gowns and figure-hugging minis are par for the course.

Keep checking back on this page too, as I'll be adding more outfits as and when I ID them. Since this was filmed 12 months ago, many pieces are out of stock so I've found the best lookalikes where possible.

Emma Willis' Love Is Blind outfits

© Netflix Emma's red hot co-ord Looking red hot, Emma Willis is a vision for the first few episodes of series two in this scalloped co-ord. Top marks on that for an opening outfit, Em! The Galvan London outfit is called the 'Delia' with its scalloped midi skirt and matching crop top. Both are low in stock (this was filmed last year, after all) but you can still pick up the skirt in the UK at MyTheresa, £503, or for alternative colours try The Outnet, $111 in the US. Lookalikes are thin on the ground, but try PrettyLittleThing's scalloped vest to embrace Emma's aesthetic.

Sophie's Love Is Blind outfits

© Netflix/Tom Dymond Sophie's promo dress Sophie's city girl style is epitomised with her promo dress - the Murci Shirred Bust Dress. Sophie wears the champagne colour, which is sold out, but you'll find other colours at ASOS for £49 / from $60. The 30-year-old is also one of the only ones who wears leisurewear - yes girl! Her grey set is all from ADANOLA, such a chic choice.

© Netflix Sophie's lace corset dress Sweet in lace, Sophie wore a House of CB mini to date her men. The white dress, called the Analissa, features a corset top and flared sleeves. You can buy it for £169 in the UK, or $197 in the US. Try Shein for a super affordable version, costing £27.99 / $37.

Sarova's Love Is Blind outfits

© Netflix Sarova's red mini I love Sarova already and am rooting for her! How chic does she look in her promo shot? Her red mini dress has sold out, but there's lots of lookalikes, like Chi Chi London's asymmetric mini, £75 / $102 or Norma Kamali's stunning version, £110 / $118.

Ashleigh's Love Is Blind outfits

© Netflix Ashleigh's looks Stunning in bright, cobalt blue is cabin crew member, Ashleigh. I couldn't believe it when I found that her dress is from Shein - and costs only £12 / $16!

© Instagram Ashleigh's green jumpsuit I adore Ashleigh's green jumpsuit, and her exact one has since sold out. I found a very similar version at Boden, in the same emerald hue, for £102 / $139.

Aanu's Love Is Blind outfits

© Netflix Aanu's metallic mini Aanu brings it with her metallic mini dress. The make of hers is unknown but you can get golden with the Aggi by Halewski dress at Wolf & Badger, £344 / $458. Later in the series, she wears a super chic tailored two piece from Odd Muse; the Muse Halter Top, £55 / $85 and Matching Skirt, £85 / $116 in lime cream are simply divine!

Katisha's Love Is Blind outfits

© Netflix/Tom Dymond Katisha's sexy looks Katisha wore a marine-inspired bandeau dress in her promo looks, which looked amazing on her figure. Her exact dress is unknown but ASOS has provided with this super similar maxi, from Missy Empire for £38.

Megan's Love Is Blind outfits

© Netflix/Tom Dymond Megan's on-trend clothes Megan's style is so cool, whether she's in the pods dating or chatting with the girls. Her stunning pink heart diamante coord is from Nasty Gal, and no surprises, has sold out. Lookalikes are hard to find, but I like the Nadine Merabi Embellished blazer for a similar look. She's also only one of a few girls to wear leggings in the pod (thanks Megan!) and hers are the classic Lululemon High Rise Pant worn with the brand's Define Cropped Jacket.

Bardha's Love Is Blind outfits

© Netflix/Tom Dymond Bardha's baby blue dress Bardha looks sensational in baby blue, and her bodycon mini looks stunning. Hers is sold out, and I looked for a similar dress and found it at Lipsy for £34. It's giving sexy Bardha vibes!

Tara's Love Is Blind outfits

© Netflx Tara's sexy looks Tara's sexy red mini is one of my faves, and it's still in stock - it's the Amanda Uprichard Puzzle Mini Dress, £215 / $229.

Loll's Love Is Blind outfits

© Netflix Loll's silky set Bringing the patterned pieces is Loll, who's real name is Laura. Her set is sold out from Never Fully Dressed, but you can recreate the look with their range of the 'Jaspre' wrap skirt - it comes in leopard, plain or patterned.

Yolanda's Love Is Blind outfits