Emma Willis’ glowy skin on Love Is Blind - I needed answers so I asked her makeup artist

Hands up if Emma Willis is your latest girl crush? If you’re a Love Is Blind fan, you’ll be well aware that the show’s presenter is always camera-ready alongside her husband Matt Willis.

The 48-year-old TV star always looks stunning, whether she's got a feline flick or a bright red lip, and so I reached out to her makeup artist Amanda Bowen to find out exactly which products she uses on her famous client for the Netflix hit dating show. After working together for the entirety of Emma's TV career, no one knows Emma's face quite like Amanda so she's the perfect person to ask.

Read our interview together below. I'll be sure to link all the products she mentions, because if you're anything like me, you'll be wanting to shop Emma's beauty must-have products - and stat.

Hi Amanda, you've worked with Emma Willis for a long time! How did you meet and how long have you worked together for?

Emma and I met at MTV in Camden when she started presenting. We’ve been working together for over 20 years now. It was a super fun time and we met so many amazing people who are still firm friends to this day. We worked hard and played hard!

© Netflix Emma Willis in the promo shot for Love Is Blind

I bet! What's the best thing about working with Emma?

She’s just the most amazing woman. Hard working, kind, funny and loyal with a heart of gold. Truly beautiful inside and out.

Love is Blind is our obsession in the office. What was on your mood board in terms of doing Emma's beauty look while on the show.

Isn’t it amazing?! Emma’s beauty look is simply enhancing her natural beauty. Once the outfit is decided, we work to compliment it and create a look. We keep it fresh and glowing, with a subtle nod to current makeup trends.

© Rowben Lantion Emma Willis looking lovingly at husband Matt Willis

Ok, let's talk about products and how we can get the Emma look! We can't talk about Emma without discussing two things; her amazing skin and her amazing eyes, I'm hoping you can you help with both!

Emma has amazing skin and incredible bone structure. She likes the ‘less is more’ approach so we always keep skin beautifully polished with minimal product and add a bit of drama to the eyes to make them pop.

© Amanda Bowen I'm so envious of Emma Willis's bone structure

What skincare do you love to use on Emma? Is there a product you swear by?

My skincare go-tos’ are currently Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream, Weleda and ADC Beauty. I love Merit Great Skin Serum too.

Emma Willis Approved: Merit Great Skin Serum © Merit £40 AT MERIT

When prepping the skin we also love to use the Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar or ZIIP Halo to tone and lift the contours of her face pre skincare.

Emma Willis Approved: Gillian Dempsey Gold Bar © Gillian Dempsey £149.61 AT GILLIAN DEMPSEY

How about foundation? What kind of base do you like using on Emma and how do you like to apply?

We like super minimal base and my favourites at the moment are MAC Face & Body, Westman Atelier Vital Skincare Complexion Drops or Lisa Eldridge Seamless Skin Foundation. I apply with a Sonia G Sheer Buffer or MyKitCo Stippling Base.

Emma Willis Approved: MAC Face + Body © MAC Cosmetics £38 AT MAC COSMETICS

Emma always has a great glow, what glow giving products do you love to use?

I love a light layer of Glossier Future Dew or Rhode Glazing Fluid. Our favourite highlighters are Lisa Eldridge Elevated Glow, Chanel Baume Essential or RMS Living Highlighters. They are all great!

Emma Willis Approved: Glossier Futuredew Facial Oil © Glossier £30 AT SPACE NK

Top tips for a makeup artist finish when it comes to base?

I’m not really a fan of primers or powder but I love By Terry Hyaluronic Powder to set as it’s beautifully light and hydrating. I touch up on set with Charlotte Tilbury Pressed Powder. Delilah has recently launched Wake Up Radiant Hydrating Mist which is great for a refresh on a long filming day.

Emma Willis Approved: Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish © Charlotte Tilbury £38 AT CHARLOTTE TILBURY

OK, the biggie! Mascara! What mascara do you use on Emma?

Our current favourite is Lisa Eldridge Kitten Lash. It’s a brilliant mascara with a really great wand. We also love Sweed Cloud Mascara.

Emma Willis Approved: Lisa Eldridge Kitten Lash Mascara © Lisa Eldridge £29 AT SPACE NK

Is there a secret weapon you have in your kit at all times?

The Makeup Light panels! I never go anywhere without them. Good lighting is a must.

© Amanda Bowen Look at the shimmer on those cheekbones!

Emma can pull off any shade of lipstick I'd say, which lipsticks are your go-tos?

Emma looks great in just about anything but she wears a neutral lip so well. Longtime favourites would be Charlotte Tilbury Penelope Pink / Runway Royalty / Icon Baby, Pat McGrath Negligee as well as Pat McGrath Nude Romantic. Kosas Lip Oils in Unbuttoned and Revealed & Dip are a new great find.

Emma Willis Approved: Pat McGrath Labs SatinAllure Lipstick © Pat McGrath Labs £21.60 (SAVE 20%) AT CULT BEAUTY

What's the most affordable product you like to use on Emma, and why?

Weleda Skin Food is a real favourite. It’s super rich and leaves the most amazing glow on the skin.

Emma Willis Approved: Weleda Skin Food © Weleda £8.76 (SAVE 27%) AT AMAZON

I also love Nabla Cupids Arrow Eye Stylos. They are creamy, long wearing and are super easy to use.

© Amanda Bowen Emma Willis' date night beauty look would consist of a shimmery eyeshadow

If Emma were doing date night beauty herself, what tips would she have got from you?

She keeps it super natural so I’d say Weleda Skin Food, Lisa Eldridge Kitten Lash Mascara, Merit Bronze Balm Stick and maybe a touch of Lisa Eldridge Lurex Eyeshadow in Emily. Lip balm. That’s it!