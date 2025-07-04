Victoria Beckham shows off her real, toothy smile in rare photo - and it's gorgeous

David Beckham shared the most fabulous collection of photographs on Friday morning in celebration of his wedding anniversary to fashion mogul Victoria.

We loved the carousel of rare, personal snaps. Alongside the treasured memories of their double decade and some reunion, the former Manchester United hero penned: "26 years today you said YES to me. Happy Anniversary and thank you for giving me our beautiful children and building the life that we have together. I love you Lady Beckham @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."

Out of the eight photographs, four of them showed the famously pouty former Spice Girl widely smiling - with her pearly whites.

We have to see, although VB famously hates smiling, we think she looks absolutely beautiful, baring her teeth in this way. She should definitely do this more; it lights up her whole face!

Victoria's posh pout

The mother-of-four famously told Vogue that she has a responsibility to the fashion world to refrain from smiling. She announced to the publication: "I’m smiling on the inside, but I feel like I have a responsibility to the fashion community.”

© Getty VB famously doesnt smile with her teeth very often

The fashion designer is known for her serious pose, and back in 2019, she revealed to Glamour that she had her armour on by not smiling for the cameras. “I think I only stopped smiling when I got into fashion. Fashion stole my smile! I've created this person.”

VB even coined the phrase "Fashion Stole My Smile" and emblazoned it over her T-shirts at her eponymous label. The term obviously alluded to her notoriously steely public image, but playfully.

VB's teeth

Victoria's beautiful smile has changed quite a lot since her Spice Girls days, according to top dentist Dr. Rhona Eskander of the Chelsea Dental Clinic.

© John Stanton Victoria flashed her pearly whites in this 1997 photo

"Before her smile makeover, Victoria had what we call a 'deep bite,' which is when your top teeth overlap your bottom teeth more than what is considered to be the usual," Dr. Rhona explained to HELLO!.

© James Devaney, Getty Victoria Beckham smiling in 2021

"Some people try to achieve this with orthodontic treatment such as braces, but because the shapes and colour of Victoria's teeth have changed, we can see she's had veneers because this can't be achieved with braces and whitening alone," the professional confirmed.