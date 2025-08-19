Victoria Beckham's facialist says your skincare is ageing you - and reveals the secret to glowing skin after 50

Victoria Beckham has always spoken publicly about her skin. The wife of David Beckham has long been refreshingly honest about her visage journey - from revealing all about her acne in her youth, her allegiance to SPF at all times, and, of course, her foray into skincare through her brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty.

The mother-of-four also regularly name-drops what facials she loves on her wildly popular Instagram account, from Sarah Chapman to Augustinus Bader.

In June, the fashion mogul shared a video of herself getting her facial from the highly acclaimed beauty expert Keren Bartov, who carried out a 'mini lift' using a blue-lighted device, which included an ultrasound with radio frequency to build collagen and 'lift' the skin.

We sat down with the facialist the Hollywood A-listers swear by for a chat filled with supreme skincare knowledge. Grab a cup of tea; you'll learn a lot!

Victoria Beckham's facialist, Keren Bartov is known for her glowing skin

"I believe that tailor-made advanced treatments, using the latest medical technology combined with traditional skincare techniques and practices, are the key to unlocking your best skin," Keren tells HELLO!.

"My approach is about giving clients their healthiest skin ever - that signature glow that comes from within."

How to delay skincare ageing

We all have anti-ageing at the forefront of our minds. Keren has five core principles for healthy skin.

"Start early – great skin in later years begins with smart skincare from a young age. Avoid sun exposure and always wear protection.

"Active ingredients – peptides and acids, especially next-generation actives, are true game changers.

"Personalisation – skin changes with seasons, hormones, and age. Your routine should change with it.

"Technology – strategic device use dramatically amplifies results.

"Sun protection – every day, all year, no exceptions."

Perfect your night skincare routine

"I never go to sleep without applying an active serum," explains Keren. "The night is when the skin does most of its repair and regeneration, so it's the perfect opportunity to deliver high-performance ingredients like peptides, niacinamide, or antioxidants."

Keren's A-List client book

"I can only speak generally about my celebrity clients, but what I can tell you is that working with A-list clients is always inspiring. They understand the importance of consistency and are committed to their skincare routines. Many of my celebrity clients have amazing skin because they invest in professional treatments and follow a personalised plan religiously."

Keren's 'Glow Treatment' is loved by A-list celebrities, from Eva Mendez to Sienna Miller and Jessica Alba. "The Glow Treatment provides instant firming and infuses the skin with hydration and active ingredients, done one to two days before an event," Keren explains.

How to get great skin in your 50s and beyond

"The key to maintaining beautiful skin at any age is consistency and the right combination of professional treatments, a smart skincare routine, and cutting-edge technology," quips Keren.

'The Wand' is a device that Keren created

"For mature skin, I focus on: Regular professional treatments using advanced technology, daily use of active serums with peptides and next-generation ingredients, incorporating at-home devices like 'The Wand' for ongoing collagen stimulation. You should never compromise on sun protection, and should personalise your routine as skin changes with age and hormones."

Beauty trends that don't work

"One of the biggest mistakes I see is over-cleansing. It's one of the biggest causes of sensitivity, dryness, and dullness. Gentle and effective is enough; aggressive is harmful.

© Getty Images Keren says that over-cleansing is a no go

"Also, many people mistakenly believe that facial massage alone can replace technology. It can be great for stimulating circulation, but if you want real transformation, advanced technology is still the most effective and proven route.

© Victoria Beckham Keren reveals that beauty tech drives great results

"I also see people wasting money on trendy face masks or 'instant glow' products meant for one-time use.

© Getty Images Be careful when spending your money on faddy face masks

They might feel fun, but they don't offer long-term benefits."

Bargain beauty products approved by Keren

"I would say the place to save money would be on face masks or one-time use products that don't justify their price tag. The foundation of glowing skin is proper cleansing with a gentle cleanser without alcohol, detergents, or SLS - you don't need to spend a fortune on this step.

Keren swears by her 'Advanced Skin Repair Serum'

"If I were to splurge, I’d say products that deliver true, transformative results – like powerful serums (my 'Booster Peel & Glow Serum' or 'Advanced Skin Repair Serum'), as well as targeted creams, or advanced at-home tools."

From actress to skincare guru

Keren has had a colourful career that started in the arts. "I started my career in acting, but when I developed adult acne in my 20s, it led me to completely change direction."

" I became determined to understand skin conditions and find effective treatments, which sparked my transition into skincare. I immersed myself in skin science, training with top doctors and practitioners, and spent years researching advanced medical technologies from around the world. Over 17 years, I've mastered more than 50 advanced medical technologies and developed protocols that combine multiple approaches to deliver extraordinary results."