Angelina Jolie channels iconic 2012 Oscars thigh-high slit moment in new chocolate brown look

While the emerging trend among celebrity fashion has become re-wearing outfits, whether it's your own or someone else's, there's something distinctly chic about the ability to rock a similar silhouette or feature memorably so on multiple occasions. Leave that to Angelina Jolie, who arrived at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival for the premiere of her film Couture in a dress that harkens back to one of her most iconic red carpet fashion moments, dating back over a decade.

The actress and humanitarian, 50, showed up at TIFF for the premiere wearing a simple chocolate brown coat dress, with a satin finish and seemingly nothing underneath. The dress opened to reveal her legs in sheer tights and a pointed toe black stiletto heel, with the actress posing in a way reminiscent of her 2012 appearance at the Academy Awards with then-husband Brad Pitt.

© Getty Images Angelina Jolie attended the premiere of "Couture" during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival

The Oscar winner went viral and created a fashion *moment* back then with her strapless black velvet Versace gown, rocking a thigh-high side slit that instantly became the face of a million memes, and is now considered one of the most memorable Oscars red carpet looks. Angelina topped off her TIFF look with her signature smokey eye, light glam and her light blonde tresses.

Angelina stars in Alice Winocour's French-English ensemble drama as Maxine Walker, an American filmmaker who is brought to Paris for Paris Fashion Week while in the midst of her divorce proceedings and co-parenting. Her life intersects with a South Sudanese model and a French make-up artist as they all connect in the midst of the unrelenting world of fashion.

A central premise of the film for Maxine is her breast cancer diagnosis, which Angelina opened up about during a conversation with Variety, harkening back to her own journey with the disease. Her mother Marcheline Bertrand died of breast and ovarian cancer, and due to the possession of the BRCA1 gene herself, she underwent a preventive double mastectomy in 2013.

© Getty Images She wore a chocolate brown coat dress with a detail reminiscent of one of her most memorable style moments

"I feel like it's such a personal film," she told the publication ahead of its TIFF premiere. "It felt so private that in my mind, it's probably the one film that doesn't feel like a film." Mom-of-six Angelina noted that the film definitely had several emotional beats to it that hit close to home.

© Getty Images Angelina quickly went viral in 2012 with her black Versace velvet gown

"Of course it's going to bring up many personal things. But I have always found the heaviest films tend to have the most loving sets. There's something quite comforting about having real conversations and having real feelings with a shared community," she continued, explaining that she'd found comfort in the similar experiences of the other cast and crew members.

© Getty Images The cast and director of "Couture" at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival

"You recognize that life is fragile and time goes quickly, and people pass away that we can’t imagine the world could exist without. It's not a singular experience. It's hard not to feel very close to a crew and other actors in this kind of a piece." Couture, originally titled Stitches, premiered at TIFF on September 7, although a release date beyond the festival has not yet been revealed.